The future of the global semiconductor silicon wafer market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The global semiconductor silicon wafer market is expected to reach an estimated $18.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth of automotive semiconductor and increasing deployment of GPS tracking system.



Emerging Trends in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the large size semiconductor silicon wafer and integrating nanotechnology with silicon wafer technology.



Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the semiconductor silicon wafer market product type, diameter, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

• Logic

• Memory

• Analog

• Others



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Others



By Diameter [$B shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

• Less than 150 mm

• 200 mm

• 300 mm and Above



By Region [$B shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• India

• Rest of the World

List of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies semiconductor silicon wafer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the semiconductor silicon wafer companies profiled in this report include.



• SUMCO Corporation

• Shin-Etsu Handotai

• SK Siltron

• GlobalWafers

• SOITEC SA

• Okmetic

• Wafer Works Corporation

• Episil-Precision

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Insight



• The analyst forecasts that 300 mm and above will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growth of 5G and data center applications.

• Consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growth of smartphones, tablets, phablets, refrigerators, ACs, TVs, home theaters, and washing machines. Semiconductor silicon wafer for automotive industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), touch-free human-machine interfaces, adaptive cruise control, and automatic braking systems in automotive.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth of telecommunications, automotive and consumer electronics industries

Features of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market



• Market size estimates: Global semiconductor silicon wafer market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, diameter, end use industry, and region.

• Regional analysis: Global semiconductor silicon wafer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, diameter, end use industry and regions for global semiconductor silicon wafer market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global semiconductor silicon wafer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

