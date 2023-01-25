New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Module Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983612/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the power module market looks attractive with opportunities in transportation, industrial, wind energy, solar PV, and others. The global power module market is expected to reach an estimated $12.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are high growth of electric vehicles, increasing focus of consumers for minimizing power losses, and maximizing power savings.



Emerging Trends in the Global Power Module Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of IGBT high power modules and development of high temperature SiC power module.



Global Power Module Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global power module market by product type, voltage range, by end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• IGBT

• FET

• SiC

• Others



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Wind Energy

• Solar PV

• Others



By Voltage Range [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• <600V

• 600-1200V

• >1200V



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

List of

Global Power ModuleCompanies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global power module companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the power module companies profiled in this report include.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics

• ON Semiconductor.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Toshiba

• Vincotech

• Hitachi

• Fuji Electric.

• Semikron

• Danfoss

Global Power Module Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that IGBT will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in various power electronics applications, such as inverters, converters and power supplies.

• Transportation will remain the largest application over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period

Features of Global Power Module Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global power module market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, voltage range, by end use industry and region

• Regional Analysis: Global power module market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in product type, voltage range, by end use industry and region

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Global power module market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

