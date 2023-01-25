New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983468/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global pressure sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The global pressure sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.



Emerging Trends in the pressure sensor Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase in the use of high-performance sensors for better safety and miniaturization of the sensors for better compact size and less weight.



Pressure sensor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global pressure sensor market by technology, end use industry, and region as follows:



Pressure Sensor Market by Technology [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Piezoresistive

• Electromagnetic

• Resonant Solid State

• Capacitive

• Optical

• Others



Pressure Sensor Market by End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

• The Rest of the World

List of pressure sensor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pressure sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pressure sensor companies profiled in this report include.

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Delphy Automotive PLC

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Semiconductors N.

V.

• Stmicroelectronics

• General Electric

• Omron Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc



Pressure Sensor Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that piezoresistive technology will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in aerospace and automotive industries. The optical technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its increasing penetration in medical electronics and automotive applications.

• The analyst predicts that the electronics industry is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in smartphones, tablets, household appliances, and wearable devices.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period



Features of pressure sensor Market

• Market Size Estimates:Pressure sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by technology, end use industry and region

• Regional Analysis:Pressure sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in technology, end use industry, and region

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pressure sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the pressure sensor market size?

Answer:The global pressure sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pressure sensor market?

Answer:The pressure sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pressure sensor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for pressure sensor market?

Answer:Automotive, electronics, and industrial are the major application for pressure sensor market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in pressure sensor market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the pressure sensor industry, include development of implantable pressure transduction system and the development of nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) pressure sensor.

Q6. Who are the key pressure sensor companies?



Answer:Some of the key pressure sensor companies are as follows:

Q7. Which pressure sensor product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that piezoresistive technology will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in aerospace and automotive industries. The optical technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its increasing penetration in medical electronics and automotive applications.

Q8: In pressure sensor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global pressure sensor by technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic, Resonant Solid State, Capacitive, Optical and Others), by end use industry (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Electronics, Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For any questions related to pressure sensor market or related to pressure sensor companies, pressure sensor market size, pressure sensor market share, pressure sensor analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

