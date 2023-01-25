Entourage Health's Color Cannabis Receives 2022 ADCANN Award for Canadian Marketing Campaign of the Year

Consumer-facing cannabis awards recognize the brands' 'Just Add Color' marketing campaign as the best in 2022

Company’s Chief People Officer resigning effective February 1, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce Color Cannabis as a winner of the 2022 ADCANN Award for Canadian Marketing Campaign of the Year. The 'Just Add Color' campaign educates consumers on the correlation between the colour associated with a particular strain and its potential effect on moods.

Across Canada's cannabis industry, the ADCANN Consumer Choice Awards celebrate exceptional creativity in marketing and advertising. Over 120,000 votes were cast across 14 categories to select the best campaigns, companies, and individuals recognized for being industry disruptors.

The award underlines Color's ability to enrich the experience of the consumer through its products. Speaking to the brand's overall success in the market, ‘Mango Haze’ was a top seller for 2022 in the pre-rolls category on OCS.ca, Ontario’s online cannabis retailer which delivers to consumers in every corner of Ontario.1

"This category-defining campaign reflects the creativity and expertise of our accomplished teams. With this campaign, we have redefined how consumers react to brands and products, setting a new industry standard that exceeded expectations," said Nikki Thomas, Director of Marketing, Commercial Brands. "It is a great honour to be included with such an esteemed group of industry leaders and we’d like to congratulate all the nominees."

Color Theory was a concept developed in collaboration with Toronto-based creative agency, Scale Projects and ideation partner, Smaller Agency.

Throughout January, Color and Saturday introduced a variety of innovative products through the expansion of the Company’s product portfolio. In the following months, consumers will continue to have access to new cultivars.

Corporate Update:

Deborah Sikkema, Entourage's Chief People Officer, has decided to step down to pursue other career opportunities, effective February 1, 2023. Since joining in early 2020, Ms. Sikkema has made a significant impact on the organization, setting the foundation for a values-based culture by focusing on talent development and recognition to foster employee engagement. Ms. Sikkema helped Entourage earn a living-wage employer status and redesigned the benefits plan to include a health and wellness spending account and medical cannabis coverage. Additionally, she was named by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto, recognized for navigating complex challenges and executing a critical people strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of her contributions over the years, the Company would like to thank Ms. Sikkema and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces.

