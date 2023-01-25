New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841311/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, and aerospace/defense industries. The global sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $295 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are the growth of internet of things (IoT), increasing need of automation in various industries, and miniaturization of sensors.



Emerging Trends in the Sensor Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of new product technologies, increasing usage of sensors in ADAS application, and advances in gas sensor materials and manufacturing.



Sensor Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global sensor market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Chemical Sensor

• Temperature Sensor

• Pressure Sensor

• Image Sensor

• Position Sensor

• Bio Sensor

• Flow Sensor

• Level Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Radar Sensor

• Other Sensor



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

List of Sensor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the sensor companies profiled in this report include.

• Sony Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• ABB Ltd

• NXP Semiconductors

• Sensata Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Infineon Technologies AG.

Sensor Market Insight

• The analyst forecast that radar sensor is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for sensors in advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applications.

• Industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to increased demand for automation and control in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and food & beverages. Healthcare industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Electrocardiography (ECG) sensors in cardiac treatment.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growth in smart city projects, wearable devices, and increasing demand for ADAS in automotive industry.

Features of Sensor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global sensor market size by various segments, such as product type, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the global sensor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

