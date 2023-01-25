New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Laser Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811938/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the fiber laser market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The global fiber laser market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, need of laser beam with high beam quality with low cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging Trends in the Fiber Laser Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of ribbon core fibers, development of eco-friendly technology, and introduction of fiber laser in LIDAR in autonomous vehicles.



Fiber Laser Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global Fiber Laser market by product type, application, usage, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Infrared

• Ultraviolet

• Ultrafast

• Visible



By Usage Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• High Power Cutting & Welding

• Marking

• Fine Processing

• Others



By Application [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Material Processing

• Instrumentation and Measurement

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

• The Rest of the World

List of Fiber Laser Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fiber laser companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fiber laser companies profiled in this report includes.

• IPG Photonics Corporation

• Coherent, Inc.

• Amonics Ltd.

• Apollo Instruments, Inc.

• CY Laser SRL

• Jenoptik Group

• Keopsys Group

• NKT Photonics A/S

• TRUMPF

• TOPTICA Photonics AG



Fiber Laser Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that ultrafast is the largest fiber laser and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent features, such as compact size, high beam quality, wall plug efficiency, and reliability.

• Material processing will remain the largest application over the forecast period.

• APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period



Features of Fiber Laser Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fiber laser market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, application and region.

• Regional Analysis: Fiber laser market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in product type, application, and region.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fiber laser market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



