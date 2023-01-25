North American FRP Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe North American FRP pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American FRP Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778632/?utm_source=GNW



North American FRP Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the North American FRP pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, retail fuel, water/wastewater, sewage, pulp/paper, and chemical/industrial. The North American FRP pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of water supply systems, further development of sewage treatment systems, and increasing oil and gas exploration activities.

Emerging Trends in the North American FRP pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing facilities and development of grooved coupling method of joining FRP pipes.

The study includes a forecast for the North American FRP pipe market by end product, resin, diameter, pressure rating, manufacturing process, and country as follows:

North American FRP pipe Market by End Product [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



Oil and Gas

Sewer Gravity and Pressure

Water Potable

Irrigation

Storm

Hydro

Non-circular

Retail Fuel

Pulp and Paper

Chemical

Power

Others



North American FRP pipe Market by Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



Polyester resin based FRP pipe

Epoxy resin based FRP pipe

Vinyl ester resin based FRP pipe



North American FRP pipe Market by Diameter [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



Small Diameter

Medium Diameter

Large Diameter



North American FRP pipe Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



Less than 150 psi

150 to 300 psi

More than 300 psi



North American FRP pipe Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



Filament Winding

Centrifugal Casting

Others



North American FRP pipe Market by Country [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:



US

Canada

Mexico





List of North American FRP pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies North American FRP pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the North American FRP pipe companies profiled in this report includes.



National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

HOBAS Pipe

Future Pipe Industries

Amiantit

RPS Composites

Ershigs Inc

Colney Composites LLC

Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc



North American FRP pipe Market Insight



The analyst forecasts that oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment and sewer gravity and pressure expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and polyester resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Features of North American FRP Market



Market Size Estimates: North American market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and country.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end product, resin, diameter, pressure rating, and manufacturing process. .

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end product, resin, diameter, pressure rating, manufacturing process, and country for the North American FRP market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the North American FRP pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.





FAQ

