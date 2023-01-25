Thirdera and 3CLogic enhance public sector service management with new offering

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirdera , the leading global pure-play provider of workflow-enabled ServiceNow services and solutions, and 3CLogic , the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for CRMs and customer service management platforms, have partnered to develop a ServiceNow-certified solution – CitizenKey – for government agencies. Available now, CitizenKey streamlines service management tasks for agencies that want to provide employees and constituents with a modern, digital experience backed by the latest technologies.



Government agencies ranging from small municipalities to sprawling federal organizations are saddled with legacy service management systems that stifle innovation, reduce efficiency, and burden users. These issues are more urgent than ever due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, pressure from citizens for more consumer-like software and agency mandates.

Built on ServiceNow’s platform and designed to augment its Public Sector Digital Services products, CitizenKey uses a repeatable framework to help government agencies rapidly deploy best-in-class persona-based services to their employees and related third parties. CitizenKey’s robust feature set includes a consumer-grade constituent portal, purpose-built constituent services, and digital voice capabilities that increase employee satisfaction and efficiency.

The solution leverages voice and SMS capabilities from 3CLogic including voice-self-service, integrated IVR and intelligent agent routing, agent CTI & screen-pop, 1-way and 2-way SMS features, call transcription and AI-powered customer sentiment analytics. Using ServiceNow data and workflows, CitizenKey allows service desks in IT and HR to consolidate their tech stacks, lower infrastructure costs, improve agency efficiency and increase CSAT scores.

3CLogic and Thirdera, a ServiceNow Elite partner with over 4,000 ServiceNow certifications and accreditations and extensive public sector experience, have been partners since 2021 and began developing CitizenKey last year in response to customer demand.

“Our public sector customers have been clamoring for a solution that extends the value of ServiceNow’s products and enhances the experience of users,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “CitizenKey is the first offering to truly modernize the service management experience for government employees. We will continue to invest in and expand the solution’s features and capabilities to meet our customers’ requirements. Our ServiceNow expertise combined with 3CLogic’s tech makes CitizenKey the best choice for ServiceNow users in the public sector.”

“Our ServiceNow-centric contact center solution is a natural complement to Thirdera’s ServiceNow digital transformation expertise,” said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. “CitizenKey brings these capabilities together to dramatically enhance the experience of government employees using ServiceNow. This solution is a game-changer for any agency aiming to modernize its service management experience and increase the productivity of its staff.”

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, enabling customers to leverage the power of the ServiceNow platform through workflow-enabled services and solutions. Founded in 2021, Thirdera has quickly become an industry leader, evident by the following recognitions: Major Contender in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, 2022 ServiceNow Global Emerging Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, and 2023 ServiceNow Americas IT Workflow Partner of the Year. As the largest global pure-play ServiceNow partner, Thirdera offers unmatched industry expertise and world-class innovation to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity via transformation, digitization, and automation. Visit www.thirdera.com for more information.