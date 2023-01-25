GTT Appoints Johan Broekhuysen as Chief Financial Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today that Johan Broekhuysen has joined the GTT leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Broekhuysen will lead GTT’s global finance group, including financial operations, investor relations and all banking and advisory relationships.



“I’m very pleased to welcome Johan Broekhuysen as our new CFO,” said Ernie Ortega, CEO, GTT. “Johan brings strong leadership experience and a proven track record in creating value for a number of public and private equity technology companies that will help us develop GTT into a leading managed network and security services provider to global enterprises.”

Broekhuysen’s career spans more than 25 years in a variety of roles, including senior leadership positions with Open Water Advisory Group LLC, BlackSky Technology Inc., Lumos Networks Inc. (now Segra), and AOL (America Online). He has managed the finance organizations for public companies and private equity firms, where he also played a key role in raising debt and equity, strategic transformation and workforce management initiatives.

Before joining GTT, Broekhuysen founded and served as principal leader of Open Water Advisory Group LLC, where he provided strategic and tactical guidance to some of the largest global private equity funds. Prior to Open Water, he was executive vice president and CFO at Lumos Networks, where he was instrumental in helping successfully transform a local exchange carrier into a regional fiber-based telecommunications company, resulting in its sale to private equity investors.

Broekhuysen is a CPA and graduate of the University of Stellenbosch (South Africa) with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents.

