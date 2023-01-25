Ideal Power Launches Its First Commercial Product, the SymCool™ Power Module

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced the launch of its first commercial product, the SymCool™ Power Module. This multi-die B-TRAN™ module, rated at 1200V 100A and incorporating double-sided cooling, is designed to meet the very low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) market. Modules can be paralleled to achieve a wide range of high power SSCB ratings for utility, industrial and military applications.

“The introduction of our first commercial product marks a pivotal development for Ideal Power’s B-TRAN™ technology, and we could not be more excited,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “The SymCool™ Power Module was designed specifically to enable SSCBs to deliver very low conduction losses. B-TRAN™-enabled SSCBs are expected to be smaller and more efficient than SSCBs using traditional semiconductor switches while operating orders of magnitude faster than conventional electromechanical breakers.

“We believe our SymCool™ Power Module is well-suited for the large, growing circuit breaker market, with the market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% to approximately $26 billion by 2027. With clear advantages over electromechanical, IGBT and MOSFET-based breakers, we believe B-TRAN™ enabled SSCBs are ideal for a range of utility, military and industrial power control applications. Today’s introduction is a tremendous achievement for our entire team and marks the realization of our vision for our bidirectional, low loss power semiconductor architecture. We look forward to our first commercial sales later in 2023 as we execute our B-TRAN™ product roadmap,” concluded Brdar.

Key advantages of the SymCool™ Power Module include:

Energy Savings

Circuit breakers continuously conduct current, so it is critical to keep conduction losses to a minimum. The SymCool™ Power Module exhibits dramatically lower conduction losses compared to IGBTs, thereby allowing for energy savings that are necessary as power grids are modernized. In particular, integration of renewable energy sources and energy storage systems into the grid will require circuit breakers that do not waste the precious energy generated by solar or wind. The low conduction losses of the SymCool™ Power Module meet this requirement.

Bidirectional: Fewer Switches Needed

The SymCool™ Power Module utilizes Ideal Power’s groundbreaking innovation of a dual-sided semiconductor with inherent bidirectional capability. Existing power semiconductors, such as IGBTs, are single-sided and operate as unidirectional switches. The SymCool™ Power Module takes the bidirectional concept, validated in the Ideal Power B-TRAN™ single-chip package, to a higher-current capability using multiple B-TRAN™ chips configured in parallel. The result is a product that will finally enable the SSCB market.

In addition to saving energy, the inherent bidirectional capability of the SymCool™ Power Module means that half as many high-voltage switches are needed compared to implementation with IGBT modules, which need a dedicated switch for each direction of energy flow. Fewer components translate to a smaller, more cost efficient SSCB. As new applications, such as Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Home, and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2X) emerge with the adoption of electric vehicles, bidirectional functionality is needed. Renewable energy microgrids and key military applications also require bidirectional circuit breakers that operate quickly, and the bidirectional SymCool™ Power Module offers clear advantages for SSCBs in these applications.

Advanced Packaging

Another benefit realized by the dual-sided structure of B-TRAN™ is the advanced module packaging developed to maximize thermal efficiency. The SymCool™ Power Module has innovative dual-sided cooling with built-in temperature sensing. Heat is dissipated from both the top and bottom surface without wire bonding to meet the ever-increasing demand for reliability, durability and efficiency. This allows for a smaller, lower cost thermal management system, and greater overall efficiency of the SSCB.

The SymCool™ Power Module offers a compelling solution to SSCB applications with its combination of greater efficiency, bidirectional capability, and advanced dual-sided cooling package. This will enable a new generation of very fast acting SSCB designs, while simultaneously saving energy, allowing more compact equipment, and saving overall system cost.

A link to the SymCool™ Power Module Data Sheet can be found at here or contact Ideal Power sales at sales@idealpower.com for additional information about the SymCool™ Power Module.

Circuit Breakers are Everywhere

Circuit breakers perform critical functions in controlling the flow of electricity and containing high currents created by faults in that flow in a wide variety of applications. In addition to high demand for circuit breakers from renewable energy, microgrids, energy storage, and EV applications, there is tremendous need to upgrade aging infrastructure, including utility transmission and distribution networks and railway systems.

Two critical circuit breaker operating requirements are fast switching and low conduction losses. Traditional mechanical circuit breakers are slow acting and prone to wear and arcing; IGBT and MOSFET-based SSCBs suffer from high conduction losses. The fast-switching speed of B-TRAN™ solves the slow operating time and electrical arcing of electromechanical circuit breakers while also providing more than 50% lower conduction losses compared to SSCBs utilizing conventional semiconductor power switches. These result in lower cost and less complex cooling systems, benefits that significantly impact the economics of SSCBs and improve the economics of transmission and distribution. This is why B-TRAN™ is an enabling technology for SSCBs.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our SymCool™ Power Module being well-suited for the large, growing circuit breaker market, that B-TRAN™-enabled SSCBs are expected to be smaller and more efficient than SSCBs using traditional semiconductor switches while operating orders of magnitude faster than conventional electromechanical breakers, the CAGR of the circuit breaker market, our belief that, with clear advantages over electromechanical, IGBT and MOSFET-based breakers, B-TRAN™ enabled SSCBs are ideal for a range of utility, military and industrial power control applications and our goal of commencing our first commercial sales later in 2023 . These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN™, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN™, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



