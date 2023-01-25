Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leatherback Asset Management (Leatherback) is proud to announce that its first exchange traded fund (ETF), the Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management as of January 18, 2023.



LBAY was launched in partnership with Tidal Financial Group in November 2020. The fund is managed by Michael Winter, CFA, who founded Leatherback with industry veteran William Suzor, CFA.

“This milestone validates that the ETF wrapper can lend itself to actively managed long/short strategies. Leatherback is thankful to our industry partners and fund investors for supporting us since inception,” said Mr. Winter. “This is an exciting step for Leatherback, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our mission to provide income generation and capital appreciation with less correlation to equity markets in a cost-effective ETF.”



LBAY is designed to be an actively managed alternative yield strategy that provides a cost-effective, liquid, and potentially tax efficient means for investors to add a high-quality long/short allocation with targeted monthly distributions to their respective portfolios.

LBAY holds long positions in equity securities and other publicly traded instruments that appear well-positioned to deliver attractive yields to shareholders, while simultaneously seeking to identify idiosyncratic opportunities where a security’s price may be poised to decline and will build short positions as determined by the Fund’s management.

In addition to recently crossing the $100MM AUM milestone, LBAY outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2022, delivering over a 22% cumulative total return as of December 31, 2022.

Eric Falkeis, Co-Founder and CGO of Tidal Financial Group said, “We at Tidal are so proud to be the platform supporting Leatherback and LBAY. The continued growth of the fund is exciting to watch, and we hope to watch LBAY thrive for many years to come.”

To learn more about the Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF, visit our website https://www.leatherbackam.com/etfs/lbay/

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 417-0090. The gross expense ratio for the fund is 1.32%.

View LBAY standardized performance here.

About Leatherback Asset Management

Leatherback is filling the void in the active, alternative ETFs space. With long/short investing as a core competency and a progressive mindset, Leatherback is looking to disrupt the ETF industry by providing high-quality, actively managed alternatives in a cost-effective, liquid, tax efficient structure. The depth and breadth of the Leatherback Asset Management process is illustrated by the migration patterns of leatherback sea turtles, who swim over 10,000 miles per year and dive deeper than any known turtle. For more information, please visit leatherbackam.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps RIAs, institutions and investment firms launch, manage and grow innovative ETFs that clients demand. For more information, visit tidalfinancialgroup.com.

The S&P 500 Index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of the available market capitalization. Indexes are unmanaged and it is not possible to invest in an index.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

“Long” and “short” are investment terms used to describe ownership of securities. To buy securities is to “go long.” The opposite of going long is “selling short.” Short selling is an advanced trading strategy that involves selling a borrowed security. Short sellers make a profit if the price of the security goes down and they are able to buy the security at a lower amount than the price at which they sold the security short.

Since the Funds are actively managed they do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Funds therefore may have higher portfolio turnover and trading costs than index-based funds.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund; and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV.

The Fund uses short sales and derivatives (options), both of which may involve substantial risk. The loss on a short sale is in principle unlimited since there is no upward limit on the price of a shorted asset. The potential loss from a derivative may be greater than the amount invested due to counter-party default; illiquidity; or other factors. The Fund may hold illiquid assets which may cause a loss if the Fund is unable to sell an asset at a beneficial time or price.

Through its investments in real estate investment trusts (REITs), the Fund is subject to the risks of investing in the real estate market, including decreases in property revenues, increases in interest rates, increases in property taxes and operating expenses, legal and regulatory changes, a lack of credit or capital, defaults by borrowers or tenants, environmental problems and natural disasters.

The Fund’s exposure to master limited partnerships (MLPs) may subject the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. The value of MLPs and MLP based exchange traded funds and notes may be affected by changes in overall market movements, commodity index volatility, changes in interest rates, or sectors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs, and international economic, political and regulatory developments.

Business development companies (BDCs) generally invest in debt securities that are not rated by a credit rating agency and are considered below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). Little public information generally exists for the type of companies in which a BDC may invest and, therefore, there is a risk that the Fund may not be able to make a fully informed evaluation of the BDC and its portfolio of investments.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” and may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. As a result, the fund may be more susceptible to a single adverse economic or regulatory occurrence affecting one or more of these issuers, experience increased volatility and be highly concentrated in certain issuers.

