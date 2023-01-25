Infinidat’s InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard Named Gold Winners in TechTarget’s 2022 Product of the Year Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that TechTarget has given top Product of the Year honors to two Infinidat solutions that have redefined enterprise primary storage, backup, and cyber storage resilience. Infinidat’s InfiniBox™ SSA II – all-flash storage array – was selected as the “Gold Winner” in the Storage Product of the Year “The Best Enterprise Storage Arrays” category, while Infinidat’s InfiniGuard® solution was named the “Gold Winner” in the Storage Product of the Year “The Top Backup and Disaster Recovery Services” category. TechTarget’s annual Product of the Year awards are among the most prestigious global awards in the storage industry.



“These two eminent awards from TechTarget validate, again, the powerful innovation that Infinidat has brought to market with the InfiniBox SSA II for primary storage and the InfiniGuard for secondary storage,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “It’s unique for a storage solution provider to win multiple Gold awards from TechTarget in a single year, but Infinidat has done it this year with our state-of-the-art, cyber storage resilient solutions. Our customers already know how special our Infinidat solutions are. With this new recognition, thanks to TechTarget, now the rest of the world knows.”

InfiniBox SSA II

The InfiniBox SSA II is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency, allowing enterprise customers to obtain optimal application and workload performance, simplify substantial storage consolidation, increase efficiency, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. The InfiniBox SSA II is an enterprise-class storage platform with unmatched high availability, extensive cyber storage resilience, ease of use, autonomous automation, and high reliability, plus comprehensive AIOps integration. The system delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that define the industry acclaimed InfiniBox customer experience. Infinidat delivers guaranteed SLAs on the InfiniBox SSA II for 100% availability, performance, and cyber storage resilience.

One of the judges for the TechTarget Storage Products of the Year 2022 contest noted, “Infinidat continues to show how to engineer for scale and performance, with an architectural cost-efficiency.” This is the second consecutive year that TechTarget has singled out the InfiniBox SSA family for recognition, as in the 2021 Storage Products of the Year the InfiniBox SSA was selected for the silver award: “Moving from silver last year to gold in 2022, Infinidat takes the top spot with its InfiniBox SSA II, a second-generation all-flash enterprise storage array. Judges praised its improved availability and resiliency.”

The InfiniBox SSA II platform for enterprise primary storage is also considered one of the most cyber resilient and most reliable storage solutions in the industry. TechTarget highlights in its article: “Infinidat now guarantees recoverability of a snapshot in under 60 seconds. InfiniBox SSA II uses Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® reference architecture to help combat ransomware. Cyber-resilient capabilities include logical remote air gapping and immutable snapshots.” In addition, TechTarget touts the company’s Neural Cache for improving data storage efficiency.

InfiniGuard

The InfiniGuard is a purpose-built appliance designed to ensure that enterprises and service providers are protected against ransomware, malware, internal cyber threats and other potential cyberattacks. InfiniGuard boosts cyber storage resilience based on the company’s cutting-edge InfiniSafe technology, accelerating replication and transforming what is possible for modern data protection and backup. InfiniGuard has set a new standard for preparedness in the face of increasingly dangerous cyberattacks. Infinidat delivers guaranteed SLAs on the InfiniGuard platform for cyber storage resilience.

“Infinidat Inc.'s InfiniGuard modern data protection and cyber resilience product received high praise from the judges for its performance and ease of integration,” reported TechTarget. “Scalable to 50 petabytes, InfiniGuard works with all major backup software providers and offers strong backup and recovery performance, according to the vendor. InfiniGuard includes InfiniSafe cyber resilience software at no charge.”

The InfiniGuard provides immutable snapshots, logical local and remote air gapping, and fenced/isolated networks uniquely in the same platform. InfiniGuard ensures that copies of the data cannot be altered, deleted, or edited in any way, providing assurance in the integrity of the data. Simultaneously, recovery time from the InfiniGuard is near-instantaneous.

TechTarget also reported about the feedback from judges: “One judge noted that InfiniSafe brings necessary security features to the product, such as immutable snapshots, air gapping, forced forensics and rapid recovery. Judges also gave high scores for InfiniGuard's ease of use and functionality. ‘Infinidat InfiniGuard is a high-end data protection appliance,’ said another judge. ‘It addresses nearly every need in data protection for high-capacity, business-critical applications. In those environments, it's a tremendous value.’"

To read the TechTarget article that details the 2022 Product of the Year awards, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

