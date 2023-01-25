Pitcher Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination and Passes the ISO 27001:2013 Certification Audit

Reports on security, availability, and confidentiality of the Pitcher available for customers and prospects with compliance requirements



ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , creator of the omnichannel end-to-end sales engagement platform for enterprise sales, today announced it successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination and passed the ISO 27001:2013 certification audit. Achieving compliance with these external industry assessments demonstrates Pitcher’s dedication to the security of its sales engagement platform.

In complex cloud environments, customers often trust enterprise sales teams with highly sensitive information and Pitcher provides the highest level of data security, content governance, and user access controls that meets the requirements of the most regulated industries. For Pitcher, the prioritization of customer trust drives its product design and road map.

“Pitcher provides everything that an organization needs for enabling better sales performance, while ensuring security and governance standards are being met,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and passing the ISO 27001:2013 certification audit shows prospects and customers they can trust Pitcher’s rigorous security controls so they can focus on delivering an extraordinary experience for both sellers and customers.”

Pitcher’s sales engagement platform orchestrates the seller-to-customer interaction process across the entire buying journey. Pitcher enables sellers to understand and collaborate with customers to deliver the most relevant content, insight, knowledge, and training that's in the right context and cadence for each customer that's delivered to sellers across any device in the exact moment of customer engagement. Enterprise customers around the world rely on Pitcher to improve seller productiveness at every point of customer interaction.

This news follows a year of incredible momentum for the company as Pitcher won a number of strategic sales, customer service, and marketing awards for its digital innovation and performance. Pitcher has also been named as a leader in multiple, independent industry analyst firm reports and secured a strategic growth investment from Crest Rock Partners.

SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001

SOC, or Systems and Organization Controls reports, are issued by an independent, non-biased auditing company accredited with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To qualify for SOC 2, an organization must undergo a stringent auditing process and demonstrate that it has controls to ensure relevant trust principles as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system.

ISO 27001 is the leading international standard for handling information security, cybersecurity, and privacy. It provides a framework to help organizations protect their information systematically through the adoption of an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The primary goal of ISO 27001 and an ISMS is to protect three aspects of information: confidentiality to ensure only authorized persons have access to information; integrity to ensure only authorized persons can change the information, and availability to ensure information is accessible to authorized persons whenever it is needed.

Passing SOC 2 Type 2 examination and ISO 27001 certification audit indicates Pitcher has been independently verified and has implemented a robust system of internal controls to manage security, quality, and compliance and demonstrated its commitment to protecting customers' data and ensuring customers' trust. To maintain compliance, Pitcher will be audited annually.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is a sales engagement platform that unifies, simplifies and amplifies seller performance. Pitcher improves seller effectiveness in every customer interaction. We orchestrate the seller-to-customer interaction process across the entire path-to-purchase journey. Pitcher delivers the most relevant content, sales tools, customer insight, and expert knowledge in the moment and channel of customer engagement.

Pitcher is a vital partner for inside sales, field sales, and marketers worldwide. Launched in 2011, Pitcher is deployed in over 140 countries across numerous Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Zurich, Pitcher has offices around Europe, the Americas and Asia. www.pitcher.com