The future of the probe card market looks attractive with opportunities in the electrical testing of the integrated circuit in the semiconductor industry. The global probe card market is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.



Emerging Trends in the Probe Card Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of probe card to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages.



Probe Card Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global probe card by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Advanced

• Standard



By Manufacturing Technology [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• MEMS

• Vertical

• Cantilever

• Others



By IC Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Foundry & Logic

• DRAM

• Flash



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Japan

• The Rest of the World



List of Probe Card Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies probe card companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the probe card companies profiled in this report include.



• FormFactor Inc.

• Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

• Technoprobe S.p.

A.

• Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

• MPI Corporation

• Nidec SV TCL

• Microfriend

• Korea Instruments co.,Ltd

• FEINMETALL GmbH

• WILL-Technology Co.

Ltd

• Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.

Co, Ltd

• ADVANTEST CORPORATION

• TSE CO. Ltd.

• Wentworth Laboratories Inc.

• HTT High Tech Trade GmbH



Probe Card Market Insight



• The analyst forecasts that advanced probe card will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period

• Foundry & logic will remain the largest type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Features of Probe Card Market



• Market Size Estimates:Probe Card market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region

• Regional Analysis:Probe Card market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Probe Card market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the Probe Card market size?

Answer:The global probe card market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for probe card market?

Answer:The probe card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the probe card market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.

Q4. What is the major applications or end use industries for probe card market?

Answer:Foundry & Logic and DRAM are the major type of ICs where the probe card used for electrical testing.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in probe card market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of probe card to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages

Q6. Who are the key probe card companies?



Answer:Some of the key probe card companies are as follows:

• FormFactor Inc.

• Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

• Technoprobe S.p.A.

• Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

• MPI Corporation

• Nidec SV TCL

• Microfriend

• Korea Instruments co.,Ltd



Q7.

Which probe card segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that advanced probe card will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it eliminates the limitations related to probe area, pad layout, and extreme environment conditions.

Q8: In Probe Card market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global probe card by product type (standard and advanced), by manufacturing technology (MEMS, Cantilever, Vertical, and Others), by IC type (DRAM, Flash, and Foundry & Logic), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



