The future of the smart card integrated circuit (IC) market looks attractive with opportunities in telecommunication, payment and banking, transportation, e-government, and others. The global smart card IC market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing usage of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards for mobile phones, growing adoption of electronic identification cards for various e-governance projects, and increasing usage of smart cards in payment and banking industries.



Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Card IC Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of smart card IC that can provide more security and integration of smart cards with biometrics.



Global Smart Card IC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global smart card IC Market by card type, interface type, by end use industry, and region as follows:



By Card Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Microcontroller

• Memory



By Type of Interface [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Contact

• Contactless

• Others



By End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• E-Government

• Telecommunication

• Transportation

• Payment and Banking

• Others



By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• The Rest of the World

List of

Global Smart Card ICCompanies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their new product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisition, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart card IC companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the smart card IC companies profiled in this report include.



• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductor N.

V.

• Samsung

• STMicroelectronics

• CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd.

• EM Microelectronic-Marin SA

• On Semiconductor Corporation

Global Smart Card IC Market Insight



• The analyst forecasts that microcontroller based smart card IC will remain the largest type, and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it enables secure payment facilities, authentication, and information storage for consumers.

• Telecommunication will remain the largest application over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Global Smart Card IC Market



• Market Size Estimates:Global smart card IC market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by interface type, card type, y end use industry and region

• Regional Analysis:Global smart card IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in interface type, card type, y end use industry and region

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global smart card IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

