The Global Wound Debridement Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

The main objective of wound debridement is to successfully remove all of the dead and damaged tissue from the wound bed.



This process of tissue removal can also be used to remove bioburden, biofilm, and senescent cells and needs to be conducted at each encounter. In the debridement process, a wound management process that is more than a decade old, the chronic wound bed is prepared to facilitate reepithelialization.



In general, four steps in the order of DIME are followed for better preparation of the wound bed. The acronym DIME stands for Debridement of dead tissues, management of Infection and Inflammation, Moisture control, Epithelialization and Environmental assessment. These four steps of DIME are a well-recognized approach to chronic wound management from which a better comprehensive pathway can be started to facilitate wound resolution.



Debridement is an essential part of wound bed preparation for reepithelialization. The removal of devitalized tissue, in particular, the necrotic tissues, is necessary as such tissues become a significant nutrient source for bacteria. The growth of bacteria at the wound site hinders the healing process. Additionally, devitalized tissue also disrupts reepithelialization by posing as a physical barrier for it, thereby preventing the direct contact of applied topical compounds with the wound bed.



Granulation tissue formation, angiogenesis, normal extracellular matrix, and epidermal resurfacing formations are also prevented by the necrotic tissue. Furthermore, necrotic tissue also contains the accurate assessment of the wound’s severity and extent and may mask any underlying infections.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had a negative impact on the entire world and the wound debridement market, with effects more pronounced in the healthcare sectors in emerging and underdeveloped nations. The forced cancellation of numerous medical treatments, including surgery, resulted in most hospitals reaching their maximum capacities. For local manufacturers, the pandemic opened up a wide range of prospects. However, significant businesses’ supply chains continued to be impacted as a result of the limitations on transportation at international borders. In addition, medical supplies used in wound debridement were available in limited supply due to the increase in cases. This prompted many regional manufacturers to expand production to keep up with demand.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Research And Development Activities



The focus of many manufacturers is shifting to incorporate advanced technologies in the various processes and devices involved in wound debridement procedures. This has increased the number of investments in the R&D of innovative materials and methods. As a result, numerous advanced therapies have been developed that aim to provide better effects than the current most used therapies like negative pressure therapies and bioengineered & biological therapies. Hence, such R&D activities increase the number of options available for treatment and, therefore, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the wound debridement market.



Growing Proportion Of The Diabetic Population Throughout The World



According to studies conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are approximately 537 million people suffering from diabetes. The studies by WHO also stated that the age of diabetes’ onset has shifted to the 45 – 64 age bracket, putting individuals in this age group at a higher risk of getting diabetes and chronic wounds. Additionally, the current statistics highlight that by the year 2030, developing countries will have a higher number of diabetics than developed nations.



Market Restraining Factors



High Costs Of Surgical Debridement Devices



The high cost of surgical and enzymatic debridement equipment decreases the accessibility of these devices for many low and middle-income nations. In addition, since developing economies have a higher incidence rate of road accidents and injuries, they need more wound management products and devices. But surgical and enzymatic wound debridement interventions have become expensive for many individuals. Additionally, less use of wound debridement devices takes place because of difficulties due to the rising cost of healthcare.



Mode of Purchase Outlook



Based on mode of purchase, the wound debridement market is divided into prescription, over the counter, and others. The prescription segment acquired the highest revenue share in the wound debridement market in 2021. The availability of favorable reimbursement policies for the debridement products prescribed by a licensed healthcare practitioner has allowed many to proceed with wound debridement procedures. This is the main factor that is responsible for the growth of this prescription segment.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the wound debridement market is categorized into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, medical gauzes, ultrasonic devices, and others. The gels segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the wound debridement market in 2021. Gels promote a moist environment around the wound, and therefore, clear hydrogels are prominently used for treating necrotic and sloughy tissues. These are preferred over many other products because of many benefits like less bleeding, less inflammation, safe removal of tissues, and filling of dead space.



Method Outlook



Based on method, the wound debridement market is divided into autolytic, enzymatic, surgical, mechanical, and others. The enzymatic segment garnered a promising growth rate in the wound debridement market in 2021. This process is also a selective procedure that only removes necrotic tissue and is a slow process. It utilizes collagenase, a proteolytic enzyme, to debride bacteria, specifically, the Clostridium bacteria. The collagenase enzyme digests the collagen of the necrotic tissue, which facilitates the detachment of the tissue.



Wound Type Outlook



On the basis of wound type, the wound debridement market is segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, and others. The pressure ulcers segment recorded a remarkable growth rate in the wound debridement market in 2021. Pressure ulcers (Pus) are also referred to as bed sores and are caused on the skin because of intense pressure. Long-term bed rests and hospital stays are prominent causes of PUs, and generally, most cases are seen among the geriatric population.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the wound debridement market is fragmented into hospitals, homecare, and others. The hospital segment acquired the largest revenue share in the wound debridement market in 2021. Both the growing hospitals’ number and the increase in the adoption of surgical procedures are the primary factors giving the segment its growth. This also implies that the average hospitalization rates have also increased.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the wound debridement market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the wound debridement market in 2021. The rising awareness about chronic wounds, along with the well-developed healthcare facilities in the region, are the main reasons that have prompted more people to opt for wound debridement procedures. In addition, the significant rise in heart operations and trauma care in the region have also increased the demand for wound debridement products and practices.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) is the forerunner in the Wound Debridement Market. Companies such as 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, and Baxter International, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Wound Debridement Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Coloplast Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, ConvaTec Group PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Baxter International, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care AB.



Strategies Deployed in Wound Debridement Market



Aug-2022: Medtronic came into partnership with BioIntelliSense, a US-based company, primarily into developing clinical intelligence platforms. The partnership involves granting US distribution rights of BioButton to Medtronic. BigButton is a medical device meant for remote monitoring.



Jun-2022: Smith+Nephew opened a new R & D center and manufacturing facility in Hull, United Kingdom. The new facility focuses on advanced wound management and aligns with Smith’s devotion to the UK and advanced wound management.



Mar-2022: Convatec took over Triad Life Sciences, a US-based biotechnology company, primarily developing bioactive regenerative materials meant for hard-to-heal wounds, incisional wounds, and burns treatment. The acquisition reinforces Convatec’s advanced wound care business by leveraging Triad’s commercial competence.



Dec-2021: Baxter completed the acquisition of Hillrom, a US-based equipment company, primarily into providing medical supplies and hospital equipment. The acquisition enhances Baxter’s capability to better serve clinicians, and patients worldwide, and further, opens up growth opportunities for Baxter.



Jul-2021: Baxter took over PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife. PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System is a medical device intended for controlling bleeding during surgeries. This acquisition aligns with Baxter’s plan to take over technologies and products that enhance and expands its surgical products offerings and further complements Baxter’s Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier acquisition. Additionally, this acquisition enables Baxter to enter the hemostatic powder segment.



Jun-2021: ConvaTec teamed up with RLS Global, a Sweden-based public company, primarily into developing and marketing biochemical products intended for diseases in dental and wound care. The collaboration involves granting global commercial rights for ChloraSolv in Europe to ConvaTec. ChloraSolv is a wound debrider meant for hard-to-heal wounds. The inclusion of ChloraSolv would add significant value to ConvTec’s debridement solutions offerings.



Apr-2020: Medline partnered with BandGrip, a US-based medical device company, primarily into providing bandages, wound closures, etc. The partnership involves expanding the reach of BandGrips’ patented micro-anchor skin closure technology. The micro-anchor skin technology benefits both surgeons and patients, as it is faster to apply and leaves less scar compared to traditional methods.



Jan-2020: Convatec introduced ConvaMax, a superabsorber wound dressing intended for wounds including pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. The new product offering complements Convatec’s wound portfolio.



Oct-2019: 3M took over Acelity, a medical technology company primarily into advanced wound care. The acquisition combines two primary companies in their respective market segments, which benefits 3M’s customers and shareholders and further advances 3M’s market position in advanced wound care.



Jun-2019: Mölnlycke partnered with Zuellig Pharma, a Hong Kong-based distributor of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials. The partnership involves offering advanced wound care solutions in South-East Asia, by leveraging Mölnlycke competence in medical, sales, and marketing management in advanced wound care solutions and Zuellig’s network.



May-2019: Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson medical devices company took over TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch from Takeda Pharmaceutical, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company. TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch is a surgical patch offering easy, rapid, and safe bleeding control meant for adult and pediatric patients where the bleeding is impractical and ineffective to control.



Apr-2019: Smith & Nephew took over Osiris Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company, specializing in orthopedics, wound care applications, and sport medicine products. The acquisition expands and strengthens Smith’s product portfolio and advances its wound management business.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Mode of Purchase



• Prescription



• Over The Counter



• Others



By Product



• Medical Gauzes



• Gels



• Surgical Devices



• Ultrasonic Devices



• Ointments & Creams



• Others



By Method



• Surgical



• Autolytic



• Enzymatic



• Mechanical



• Others



By Wound Type



• Diabetic Foot Ulcers



• Pressure Ulcers



• Burn Wounds



• Venous Leg Ulcers & Others



By End-use



• Hospitals



• Homecare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Coloplast Group



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Medtronic PLC



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences, Inc.)



• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)



• Baxter International, Inc.



• Molnlycke Health Care AB



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

