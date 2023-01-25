Olga Hunt Joins Community Association Services Of Indiana As Business Development Director

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Indianapolis and surrounding counties, is pleased to announce that Olga Hunt, CMCA®, has been promoted to the role of business development director. In her new role, Hunt will create business plans designed to generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. She will also work with business development staff and CASI leadership to create and implement effective strategies for the sale of value-added services to new and existing clients.

Hunt joined Associa in 2015 as an administrative assistant before transitioning into management. She has since worked as an assistant community manager and community association manager. Hunt most recently served as a senior community association manager where she managed a diverse portfolio of homeowners associations (HOAs) and condominium communities. Her strong knowledge of community management operations and relationship-building skills will play a key role in her continued success as CASI’s newest business development director.

Hunt is a long-time member of the Community Associations Institute – Indiana Chapter (CAI-Indiana) and is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA). She holds a Master of Arts in Foreign Language, Literature and Linguistics from Omsk State University and is a certified English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor.

“Olga’s community management background and commitment to client retention closely align with our core values and vision for long-term growth,” said Associa Regional Sales Director Alexandra Turner, LCAM. “Together with her unique insight on operational issues, she will continue to be a valued resource for her fellow team members and community partners.

