The Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period

In both open and laparoscopic operations, energy-based vascular sealing devices (VSDs) have been created to speed up dissection and hemostasis. With less blood loss and shorter operating periods, these technologies allow surgeons to increase the effectiveness and safety of surgeries. In modern medicine, there is a constant demand for technological advancement to manufacture high-quality VSDs with more accurate vascular sealing quality and less heat harm to surrounding tissues.



Traditional monopolar devices have increased lateral heat spread and uncertain, weak vessel sealing. The two types of hemostatic energy devices that are most frequently employed in modern surgical practice are bipolar and ultrasonic ones.



Modern bipolar devices stop electric current from spreading through the device’s jaws, sealing blood vessels and minimizing damage to the tissues around them with electrothermal energy. In contrast, ultrasonic devices use high-frequency vibrations rather than electrical current, but the energy can only be transmitted very thinly between the device’s jaws.



Movement restrictions were implemented, and the majority of countries went into lockdown as academic societies and regulatory authorities advised delaying elective surgical procedures. All of this led to a decline in the demand for vessel sealing devices. It is anticipated that laparoscopic device procedures would return to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic’s recovery phase gets underway. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the use of disposable laparoscopic instruments. Cross-contamination is prevented by single-use laparoscopic instruments, which proved to be an advantageous circumstance for their use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the market for vessel sealing devices has quickly recovered since the pandemic.



The demand for minimally invasive vessel sealing devices has been driven by the rise in gynecological, urological, cardiology, orthopedic, and general surgery needs. A continuous vessel-sealing device workflow is delivered through the development of new software and sophisticated vessel-sealing devices, allowing the surgeon to do quick, accurate, painless surgeries with increased efficiency.



Compared to traditional open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries are significantly less frightening. Traditional procedures carried out using standard laparoscopic tools can be difficult and distressing. The procedure is carried out with the assistance of specialized, smaller equipment and minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras that are placed through smaller incisions. After minimally invasive operations, patients can recover more quickly and with less pain. The market for vessel sealing devices may expand as minimally invasive operations become more popular.



Despite the many advantages of vessel sealing systems, some disadvantages can prevent the industry from expanding. Vessel sealing methods can damage nerves, ureters, and bowels as a result of lateral thermal energy distribution. 2 mm of tissue is damaged by this lateral energy dispersion. In a 2020 essay, Shosaburo Oyama said that LigaSure could lead to surgical difficulties. Due to the inability of thick, dense tissues to fit between blades, LigaSure is unable to clamp vital blood vessels and nerves. It is anticipated that issues with vessel sealing devices may hinder the business.



On the basis of Application, the Vessel Sealing Devices Market is divided into Laparoscopic Surgery and General Surgery. In the market for vessel sealing devices in 2021, the general surgery sector accounted for a sizeable revenue share. This is due to the fact that it is frequently chosen in procedures like sigmoidectomies and appendectomies. This preference may be explained by the superior success rate of these procedures over laparoscopy. General procedures have a small market share due to their high price and extended post-operative hospital stay.



Based on the product, the vessel sealing devices market is divided classified into generators, instruments, and accessories. In 2021, the generators market segment showcased the significant revenue share in the vessel sealing industry. Bipolar and vessel sealing treatments are powered by electrosurgical generators, also referred to as vessel sealing generators. Energy devices are increasingly used in minimally invasive surgery for vessel sealing and dissection. These generators give accurate energy and electrode pressure to vessels for a predefined period of time in order to accomplish a full and long-lasting fusion of the vessel lumen.



Based on End-use, the market for vessel sealing devices is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and specialized clinics. The market for vessel sealing devices in 2021 saw the biggest revenue share in the hospital sector. This is a result of more procedures being carried out in hospital settings. Reusable vessel sealing systems, in particular, provide end users with greater effectiveness and cost savings. Compared to disposable devices, reusable vascular sealing devices used during modified total neck dissection operations can dramatically lower medical expenses.



By geography, the vessel sealing devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North American region dominated the vessel sealing devices market. The presence of significant firms and hospitals with cutting-edge technology in the United States and Canada accounts for the region’s considerable market share. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders in the US as a result of bad eating habits, a desire for quick-to-prepare snacks, a lack of exercise, a stressful lifestyle, and a sizable older population is encouraging market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc. (Bolder Surgical), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, OmniGuide, Inc., and KLS Martin Group.



Sep-2022: Olympus Corporation introduced THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy devices to support safer procedures for open surgery. The product is designed to deliver ultrasonic and bipolar energy concurrently that allow genuine vessel division and sealing, speedy hemostatic cutting and easy dissection.



Jan-2022: Erbe Elektromedizin launched Biclamp Knife 220, a product designed to seal and cut vessels during surgical procedures and simplify the surgery. The product built with the capability to anatomize close to critical structures, seal vessels up to 7mm in diameter, manage diffuse bleedings of larger surface areas as well as stop inadvertent thermal effects to adjoining tissue as the temperature on the back of the jaws would be about below 40°C.



Nov-2021: Hologic, Inc. acquired Bolder Surgical to add dissecting devices, vessel sealing, and dividing to its surgical portfolio. With this acquisition, all the Bolder’s devices would be added to the Hologic product offering including JustRight 3mm vessel sealer, JustRight 5mm stapler, and CoolSeal vessel sealing suite. Additionally, this would enhance the company’s OB/GYN specialists.



Sep-2021: Olympus announced the launch of POWERSEAL, an Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy single-use Devices. This launch strengthens the Surgical suite, the device is built with the feature of efficient and strong sealing of vessels, Minimal thermal spread with low exterior jaw temperature and Fast cool-down times, Multifunctional capabilities as well as dependability of 3x systolic blood pressure.



Jan-2021: Bolder Surgical introduced the CoolSeal Vessel Sealing platform, with an aim to enlarge the offering of vessel sealing products. The platform launch contains the CoolSeal generator, a 3mm CoolSeal Mini vessel sealer, and the CoolSeal Trinity, a new 5 mm laparoscopic vessel sealer surgical instrument used for urological, gynecological, and general surgery. CoolSeal Trinity contains 360-degree capability with dual-action jaws that allows quick sealing time and precise dissection along with the least thermal distribution surrounding major structures.



Jul-2020: BOWA Medical announced an agreement with Lexington Medical, a supplier of minimally-invasive surgical stapling solutions. Under the agreement, the LOTUS system, made by BOWA Medical, and AEON Endostapler, made by Lexington Medical would be marketed jointly by both companies globally. This would strengthen their best-in-class manufacturing and product leadership globally.



Dec-2019: Intuitive received FDA approval for SynchroSeal and E-100 generator that would be used in sealing procedures. SynchroSeal was a robotic system sealing instrument used to transect tissue whereas the E-100 generator provides power to SynchroSeal. The products were designed to empower surgeons to carry out transaction with a single pedal press and quick one-step sealing.



Apr-2018: Medtronic PLC launched LigaSure exact dissector, which offers two times faster cooling with precise dissection and superior access. The newly launch product is based on LigaSure™ vessel sealing technology, which makes it easy to seal and cut as well as, with its fine, curved jaw maximizes the line of sight.



