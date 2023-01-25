Global 3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Size Calculated to Surpass USD 3.49 Billion By 2032, at 12.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Access Control Server, Merchant Plug-in, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global 3D secure payment authentication market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 3.49 Billion By 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2032”

What is 3D Secure Payment Authentication? What is the Expected Size & Share of 3D Secure Payment Authentication Market?

Overview

3D secure payment authentication is a protocol designed to increase the protection of online credit and debit card transactions. It provides an additional layer of security by adding an additional verification level when paying. 3D secure was initially applied by Visa for online payments. Now, there are many 3D-based security protocols for various credit cards, such as Visa Secure, MasterCard SecureCode, and American Express SafeKey.

3D secure payment helps to reduce the risk of fraud, identity theft, and other illegitimate practices related to payment. This security protocol is used extensively in the EU, Australia, India, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, and other countries. The rising popularity of 3D secure payment authentication due to various client benefits offered by it, such as decreasing the risk of card payment fraud and signifying a secure authentication step prior to online shopping, is a prominent factor supporting the 3D secure payment authentication market size.

Key Offerings of the Industry Report

Assessment of all opportunities and risks in the market

Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints

It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries.

Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current size and future prospective.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

GPayments Pty

Broadcom Inc.

Mastercard

Visa Inc.

Bluefin Payment

American Express

RSA Security

Decta

Modirum

Marqeta

Cardknox Development

Discover Financial Services

ENTERSEKT

Finserv

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing number of smartphone users is pushing the market growth

Rising number of fraudulent online activities, such as unauthorized card uses and identity fraud, is majorly driving the growth of the market. The increasing e-commerce and m-commerce sales around the globe due to the growing use of smartphones and a surge in internet penetration is propelling the 3D secure payment authentication industry's adoption. The widespread application of 3D secure payment authentication in e-commerce platforms is anticipated to flourish the 3D secure payment authentication market sales during the forecast period. Also, factors including the rapid development in payment methods, rise in broadband access, growing technological developments, and increasing cashless payment are predicted to increase the demand for improved 3D authentication systems worldwide.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of 3D secure payment authentication solutions to positively influence the industry expansion

The increasing introduction of 3D secure payment authentication solutions by various industry players is estimated to boost industry growth throughout the anticipated period. For instance, in August 2020, Marqeta Inc. launched a 3D Secure (3DS) solution to provide a flexible solution for issuers, helping them prevent online fraud.

Moreover, the rising number of partnerships and collaborations between the industry players and the technology companies has been bolstering the 3D secure payment authentication market growth. For instance, in May 2022, ENTERSEKT announced a strategic partnership with the Capitec Bank. The companies are aimed at the EMV 3D Secure Solution in order to improve the safety and security of eCommerce payments while decreasing the friction of cardholders.

Segmental Analysis

Merchant plug-in segment held the largest market share

Based on the component, merchant plug-ins witnessed the major 3D secure payment authentication market share due to their growing demand and requirement for the validation of credit and debit cards and applying 3D secure payment authentication. The growing adoption of merchant plug-ins across various organizations, along with a surge in the launch of novel solutions by key companies, are boosting segment growth. Furthermore, the access control server segment is predicted to show the fastest rate with CAGR over the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the rising necessity for authentication during the process of digital transactions and for security to credit card transactions following validation of cardholder identity.

Merchants & payment gateway segment is likely to show the fastest growth

On the basis of application 3D secure payment authentication market segmentation, the merchants & payment gateway segment is projected to generate growth during the forecast period owing to its growing prevalence in assisting merchants and payment processors in reducing and minimizing fraud and chargebacks, as well as improve the confidence of cardholders, and grow an online business. Further, the advancement of 3D secure payment technology, such as 3D secure 2.0, to decrease the rates of card abandonment is driving the segment market growth.

3D Secure Payment Authentication Market: Report Scope & Trends Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.49 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.0% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players GPayments Pty Ltd., Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc., Bluefin Payment Systems LLC, American Express Company, JCB Co. Ltd., RSA Security LLC, Decta, Modirum, Marqeta Inc., Cardknox Development, Discover Financial Services, ENTERSEKT, Fiserv Inc., and SIA S.p.A. Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

3D secure payment authentication market demand in the North American region accounted for the greatest market share in 2022

In terms of geography, North America led the market and witnessed a high market share due to the significantly increased adoption of these solutions in banks and financial services-related organizations. In addition, the rising number of online transactions due to the trends of online shopping to prevent CNP (Card Not Present) fraud in nations such as the US and Canada is further estimated to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth at a CAGR over the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the growing population and adoption of CNP across various economies for processing contactless payments.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Everlink announced the launch of its new 3D secure authentication service through Visa Consumer Authentication Service for both Mastercard and Visa products. The service offers various advanced features including less risk of online cart abandonment, higher transaction volume, and a reduction in the number of fraud losses.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the 3D secure payment authentication market report based on component, application, and region:

By Component Outlook

Access Control Server

Merchant Plug-in

Others

By Application Outlook

Banks

Merchants & Payment Gateway

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

