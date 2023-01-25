ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 24 January 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1035.0p

- including income, 1043.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1038.6p

- including income, 1047.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes