The Global Trade Credit Insurance Market size is expected to reach $15.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Coverage, By Application, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412091/?utm_source=GNW





Additionally, trade credit insurance is frequently used to shield receivables from damage brought on by credit risks such as prolonged default, insolvency, or bankruptcy. The market is experiencing significant growth because of the increased attention being paid to minimizing and guarding against non-payment risk across a variety of goods and services, as well as the expansion of trade in various locations that demand credit insurance.



Additionally, benefits given by credit insurance, such as support for sales and accounts receivable, are becoming important drivers of the market expansion for trade credit insurance. Numerous technical breakthroughs are taking place in the sector, including the introduction of AI-based apps and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled insurance solutions. In addition, it is anticipated that rising protectionism and ambiguity in international trade will raise the need for trade credit insurance (TCI).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global industry was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The dynamics of international trade have been greatly changed. Due to the pandemic in 2020, governments were compelled to seal off international borders and temporarily close marketplaces, businesses, and other public areas. Businesses and money were lost as a result of the closure of manufacturing facilities. This had a negative financial impact on enterprises and caused numerous well-known firms to file for bankruptcy. The global market was badly impacted by the supply chain disruption, which significantly decreased demand for and sales of TCI in 2020.



Market Growth Factors



Market Growth At A Rapid Pace In New Regions And Growing Commercial Threat



The growth of trade in new areas has gained some traction in the market as a result of an increase in global export and import of products and services. The need for credit insurance has also expanded as a result of the growing commerce, which includes the issuance of letters of credit (LCs), receivables & invoice financing, and other activities. As a result, the need for trade credit insurance in the market has increased due to the surge in demand for products and services from one nation to another and the expansion of commerce in various locations.



Expansion In The Volume Of International Trade



In the modern global economic system, nations trade both final goods and intermediate inputs. As a result, a complex global network of economic relationships is created. Along with that, many companies are increasingly expanding their geographical footprints across different nations, which benefits the companies as well as the nations. The necessity for improving worldwide logistics and cargo tracking is growing along with the amount of international trade. Thus, rising international trade drives the growth of Trade Credit Insurance Market.



Market Restraining Factors



Trade Credit Insurance Ignorance And Diverse And Conflicting Trade Regulations Among Different Jurisdictions



Varying laws have different norms and regulations across various jurisdictions, and financial hubs have adopted a more united approach to trade regulation. This becomes a key consideration for credit insurance businesses as they develop solutions, which creates an inter-regulatory dispute and restrains the market’s expansion. For instance, Export Credit Insurance (ECI) in the United States guards against the risk of a foreign buyer’s failure to make payment. As a result, one of the main factors impeding the expansion of the trade credit insurance industry is the requirement to satisfy the regulatory standards of the individual countries before offering trade credit insurance.



Organization size Outlook



Based on Organization size, the market is divided into two categories as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprise. The large enterprise category led the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to hold this position throughout the forecast period. This might be related to the rising interest in, and use of TCI by large businesses, who value not only the protection their credit insurance policy offers but also the knowledge their insurer can give them about the organizations in various regions of the world they wish to do business with.



Coverage Outlook



Based on coverage, the market is classified into Whole Turnover and Single Buyer. In 2021, the whole turnover coverage category dominated the market and held the highest share. The market is anticipated to continue growing at continuous growth and maintain its dominance throughout the duration of the forecast. The fact that the full turnover coverage is less expensive and protects insurers from the initial high-probability credit losses can be attributed to the substantial share of this market.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the System Integrator Market is divided into Domestic and International. The domestic application segment is expected to attain a substantial revenue share in 2021. Due to an increase in the utilization of trade credit insurance for domestic accounts receivable coverage as well, this market’s growth is accelerating. Because it gives businesses the security, they require when their client base shrinks, safeguarding them from significant risk and generating higher receivables from fewer consumers.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the System Integrator Market is divided into Food & Beverage, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy, Automotive, and Others. During the forecast period, the automotive sector is anticipated to grow at a promising rate in 2021. The automotive business is another significant industry that faces difficulties because of quick technology improvements, shifting consumer preferences, governmental regulations, and comparative pricing. This sector’s expansion can be ascribed to this.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the System Integrator Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region held with the major revenue share in 2021 is expected to remain in that position throughout the projection period. The main elements promoting the region’s growth are the existence of significant market vendors and the increased adoption of cutting-edge technology in the area. Additionally, governments have started a variety of programs to aid businesses by supporting TCI.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; American International Group, Inc., Chubb Limited, Allianz Trade and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., are the forerunners in the Trade Credit Insurance Market. Companies such as Great American Insurance Company, AON Plc, QBE Insurance Group Limited are some of the key innovators in Trade Credit Insurance Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Allianz Trade(Allianz Group), Atradius N.V., Coface SA, American International Group, Inc., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Chubb Limited, QBE Insurance Group Limited, Great American Insurance Company, and AON Plc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Trade Credit Insurance Market



Mergers & Acquisitions:



Jul-2022: Chubb Limited acquired the personal accident, supplemental health, and life insurance business of Cigna, a globally managed healthcare and insurance company. Under this acquisition, Chubb took over the life and non-life insurance companies that backed the personal accident, life insurance, and Supplemental health business of Cigna in six Asia-Pacific markets.



Jul-2020: Coface acquired GIEK Kredittforsikring AS, owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, which manages a short-term export credit insurance portfolio. Through this acquisition, Coface would brace its market position in the Nordic Region and further would enable it to join the wide range of services offered by Coface and its huge international network to magnify the support to Norwegian exporters and contribute to the economic development of the country.



Jan-2020: AON Plc acquired Cover Wallet, an online insurance platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Under this acquisition, AON Plc would broaden its place in the rapidly growing commercial insurance market for smaller businesses at the same time utilizing CoverWallet’s technology and data & analytics abilities to advance and improve digital client solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2021: Chubb Limited unveiled Benchmarq Package, a new insurance product. The product is made for the Lower Middle Market Segment, thus fixing the standard for package policies pondering upon Broader and more scalable coverage and efficiency. Additionally, Benchmarq Package consists of an expanded base coverage suite in both liability and property, resulting in insurance protection that is highly inclusive of than existing industry package policy.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Nov-2022: Great American Insurance Group collaborated with Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ comp and payroll startup. Through this collaboration, companies would aim to help businesses secure their employees through hourly cutting-edge technology.



Oct-2022: Allianz Trade came into collaboration with Howden, an International insurance broker. This collaboration would allow Allianz trade to leverage Howden’s Systematic capture of structured data to fluently carry a more systematic data-led operating model in the market.



Sep-2022: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. came into an expanded partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company. With the partnership, TCS would assist the insurer to modernize, transform and control the whole application estate bracing up its life insurance business, enhancing and standardizing IT and Business processes, boosting cloud and digital adoption, and propelling domain and technical innovation at scale.



Jun-2022: Coface came into partnership with Doha Insurance Group(DIG), one of the five major insurers in Qatar and the third-largest by gross written premiums. In this partnership, both companies would offer credit insurance products to companies based in Qatar and help strengthen their development in their local and export markets.



May-2022: Allianz Trade partnered with Apruve, a company engaged in Trade Credit Automation for global enterprises. Through this partnership, companies would enhance Apruve’s underwriting speed and accuracy, as well as provide banking partners and customers the added option to layer on trade credit insurance policies for receivables that operate through Apruv’s payment platform.



May-2022: Coface signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Takaful, a company that provides Shariah Compliant Solutions. Under this Agreement, Coface would strengthen Al Rajhi Takaful’s place in the Saudi Market enhancing its offering of insurance solutions. The Agreement enables Coface to broaden its reach, providing its clients with a customized solution for their subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Coverage



• Whole Turnover



• Single Buyer



By Application



• International



• Domestic



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Vertical



• Food & Beverage



• Healthcare



• Automotive



• Energy



• IT & Telecom



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Allianz Trade(Allianz Group)



• Atradius N.V.



• Coface SA



• American International Group, Inc.



• Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.



• Chubb Limited



• QBE Insurance Group Limited



• Great American Insurance Company



• AON Plc



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________