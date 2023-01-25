The Global Tractor Implements Market size is expected to reach $39.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tractor Implements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412090/?utm_source=GNW

The three mounting positions for tractor implements are front, middle, and rear. The tractor loader is the tool that is most often front-mounted.



The mower deck is a typical tractor implement for the middle position, while the rear blade of the tractor is a typical rear-mounted implement. Tractor blades, spreaders, landscape rakes, sprayers, tillovators, quick hitchers, rotary tedders, disc mowers, and other similar tractor implements are among the various tractor equipment. Tractor implements may be divided into powered and unpowered.



While unpowered tractor implements are used regularly, powered tractor implements need mechanical and electrical power to move. Increased spending on labor-intensive equipment like cultivators, harrows, and tillers as a consequence of the agricultural sector’s rapid modernization has boosted industry growth. Additionally, the lack of competent personnel results in the adoption of new machinery and tools, which promotes industrial expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The demand for machinery and equipment has already been affected by COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020. Several tractors implement manufacturers struggled to stay in business during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which had a significant negative impact on business. The first half of 2020 had a negative influence on the sector. However, it recovered and saw growth as a result of several important global economies opening. Additionally, businesses began using creative solutions to combat the pandemic.



Market Growth Factor



Global population increase at an exponential rate, and political policies that are supportive



The need for tractors is rising as the world’s population rises. Rapid urbanization, restricted availability of labor, increased food consumption, and technological innovation is some of the market’s major themes. When basic demand-supply economics and the movement of labor from urban to rural regions are taken into consideration, there is a clear correlation between the price of agricultural labor and the proportion of a nation’s total population working in agriculture. Additionally, as the population and food demand rise, farmers need to increase their yields.



Rising IoT Application Adoption in Agriculture



The growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the agricultural sector enables farmers to track the progress of their products by offering real-time support via IoT apps. Utilizing IoT applications with conventional farming techniques helps to cut down on the time and expense associated with managing different agricultural resources, such as water, electricity, and land, and focuses instead on providing consumers with high-quality food. Utilizing precision farming methods, the use of IoT-based devices in the agriculture industry also minimizes the usage of pesticides and fertilizers, further enhancing the health of crops or soil to provide organic food to diverse end users.



Market Restraining Factor



Farmers’ lack of awareness



Farmers’ physical and financial safety might be seriously threatened by inexperienced agricultural equipment operating. Lack of information about this equipment may restrict farm size and production, hence reducing the farm’s capacity to sustainably support a family. On the other hand, a rising number of new farmers (such as apprentices, interns, and workers) have little to no experience using equipment and come from non-farming backgrounds.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the tractor implements market is classified into the Cultivator & Tiller, Plough, Planters, Harrows, Spreaders, Baler, and Others. In 2021, the cultivator and tiller equipment segment dominated the market. Utilizing cultivators and tillers, farming operations are mechanized and automated. It contributes to efficient utility use in addition to raising agricultural productivity. The need for cultivators and tillers has risen as a result of technical development, the modernization of agriculture, and the development of high-performance cultivators and tillers.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the tractor implements market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the market globally and had the largest share. The area is anticipated to continue to develop at the quickest pace, maintaining its leadership throughout the projection period. The need to enhance yields as a consequence of an increasing population is one of the main factors in this area. Automation and precision agricultural procedures are being adopted by an increasing number of farmers in emerging nations, which is encouraging for cultivating and tilling equipment.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Deere & Company are the forerunners in the Tractor Implements Market. Companies such as CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation and KUBOTA Corporation are some of the key innovators in Tractor Implements Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., AGCO Corporation, Claas KGaA mbH, SDF S.p.A., KUHN SAS (Bucher Industries AG) and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited



Strategies Deployed in Tractor Implements market



May-2022: AGCO took over JCA Industries, Inc. a developer of autonomous software for agricultural machines. The acquisition advanced the former company’s delivery of autonomous systems and machine automation that improve farmer productivity.



May-2022: John Deere acquired a state-of-the-art algorithm package from Light, an AI startup. Through this acquisition, the company would be able to create and implement AI tech. Moreover, this step would enable the machine to move safely, at a faster rate, and without any human involvement.



Jan-2022: John Deere unveiled a fully autonomous tractor for large-scale production. The machine is equipped with an 8R tractor, GPS, and TruSet-enabled chisel plow. The tractor is embedded with six pairs of stereo cameras, allowing calculation of distance and 360-degree obstruction detection helping it to stop in case an obstacle is detected.



Nov-2021: CNH Industrial N.V. acquired Raven Industries, Inc., a precision agriculture technology company. This acquisition strengthened innovation capabilities for advancing the digital and precision strategy of the company.



Oct-2021: Kubota completed the acquisition of Pulverizadores Fede, a Spanish manufacturer of sprayers and smart spraying technology. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen its compatibility among tractors and machinery. Additionally, this would reduce the effect of fruit production on the environment through proper spraying.



Aug-2021: John Deere took over Bear Flag Robotics, a company developing autonomous farming technology. This acquisition aims to accelerate autonomous technology in the fields. Additionally, the farmers would be able to generate more profitability and sustainability in operations by using their resources more strategically.



May-2021: CLAAS established the Future Factory, the CLAAS tractor factory in Le Mans, France. The company would uplift the status of the production of integrated and premium farm tractors.



Sep-2020: Deere & Company acquired Unimil, a Brazilian company providing service parts for sugarcane harvesters. This acquisition would enable John Deere to offer an evolution in the business, innovating the production system and operating model in the field of Agriculture.



Dec-2019: CNH Industrial NV announced the acquisition of K-Line AG, an agricultural implement manufacturer. Through this acquisition, the company would add residue management and tillage equipment. Thereby, improving the suite of CNH Industrial NV in crop production.



Nov-2019: CNH Industrial N.V. took over ATI Inc., a manufacturer of rubber track systems for high horsepower tractors and combine harvesters. The acquisition delivers access to factory-fit industry-leading track technology to customers of CNH’s agricultural brands, New Holland Agriculture and Case IH. This would expand the available range and allow them to customize their choice based on their specific suspension, floatation, and traction requirements.



