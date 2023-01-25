Gulfstream Legal Group Reports Record Growth in 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfstream Legal Group, a respected litigation support company with specialties in eDiscovery and Records Retrieval/Court Reporting, today announces record growth in sales for 2022, increased new clients and staff additions and promotions to support company growth. Gulfstream officials report a 14% increase in the company’s Records Retrieval/Court Reporting service line revenue in 2022 and a 21% increase in eDiscovery service line revenue for the same year. The company attributes growth to new technology, improved client service and the expertise of both new and long-tenured staff.



“Gulfstream professionals were able to help more than 500 clients more efficiently and effectively handle their eDiscovery, Records Retrieval and Court Reporting needs,” says Joe Swingle, president of Gulfstream. “Our exceptional team has an average tenure of more than 12 years with Gulfstream. They are loyal to our clients and the company, and they were able to weather the challenges 2022 presented to operations to provide better service than, I believe, we’ve ever delivered.”

The growth in the company’s Records Retrieval services comes because of continued improvement to the turnaround time on records requests. The company averages 23 days to process requests, so records to support client matters can be reviewed and searched faster than ever before. With expedited service, the company has been able to handle more records requests for more clients.

The 21% increase in eDiscovery revenue is a result of increased efforts to improve upon the company’s exemplary responsiveness and new software that enhances clients’ efficiency when reviewing data. Due to the increased business, Gulfstream hired project managers and ESI analysts in 2022 to assist in providing efficient and exemplary service to clients. The company also bolstered its development team in 2022, adding key personnel to help clients create custom workflows and applications designed to reduce the time and costs associated with eDiscovery processes. Growth in forensic data collections can be attributed to adding multiple key personnel and the expanded ability to collect data from additional sources. Gulfstream plans to update software in anticipation of client needs and will also solicit requests for improvements from its client base in the year ahead.

The company expects record growth to continue because of increased market penetration, more retained clients and new software rollouts to come in 2023.

About Gulfstream Legal Group

Gulfstream Legal Group has deep roots in the litigation support industry. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 1991, it was a strategic initiative to serve the document reproduction business of its law firm clients. This technology-based consulting company has grown to provide legal professionals across the United States with the services and software they need to find, manage and produce information involved in legal matters. The company focuses on providing cost-effective and efficient tools and processes and has specific expertise in Records Retrieval and eDiscovery. Learn more at www.gulfstreamlegal.com.

