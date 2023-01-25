Redeban chooses Nuvei for embedded payments solution

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company announces today that leading Colombian payment processor Redeban has integrated its Nuvei for Platforms embedded payments solution.

While the two companies have a long-standing strategic partnership, Redeban has adopted Nuvei for Platforms to help address the payment needs of merchants it serves.

The fully customizable product enables businesses to embed payments into their own platforms. The solution was designed for processors like Redeban as well as banks, large fintechs, eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

With a single integration Redeban benefits from access to the complete functionality of Nuvei’s core modular platform, including merchants onboarding, pay in and pay-outs, optimization, orchestration, fraud, and risk management.

“As a leader in adopting innovative solutions that make payments simpler, we are always looking at how we can better manage the millions of transactions we process every day for the businesses we serve,” a Redeban spokesperson commented on the partnership.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer remarked how Nuvei for Platforms was specifically developed to help companies like Redeban accelerate their revenue growth through payments.

Fayer said: “We’re increasingly finding that businesses look to us to help them drive innovation, grow their business, and better connect with their customers. With the rollout of Nuvei for Platforms we provide access to cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-integrate and flexible way that serves business needs both today and in the coming years.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Redeban and also really pleased with the interest we are seeing from businesses inside and outside of Latin America that want to know more about how Nuvei for Platforms can help them improve their customer experience,” Fayer added.

About Redeban

We´re facilitators of the payment industry, developing innovative solutions and safe for electronic payments.

We are looking to support the growth and digitalization of the country, with a wide coverage of points of acceptance of means of payment and providing an excellent service to our customers.

Our higher purpose is to build country, transforming the payment industry in Colombia.

For more information, visit https://www.redeban.com/wps/portal/index/index.html

Contact:

Product Manager

ifcuellar@rbm.com.co

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.