Rapsodo Announces Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro with Golf Simulation for More Options, Measurements and Fun on the Range or at Home

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the company known for helping athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing advanced data in real time, announces the release of its new golf product, the Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PRO™). Today, the device has made its official debut at the 2023 PGA show in Orlando, with pre-orders starting February 1.



The MLM2PRO™ is the successor to Rapsodo’s original Mobile Launch Monitor, which was designed using radar technology and machine learning to bring pro-level data to golfers so they can analyze their swing by monitoring metrics like distance, ball speed, smash factor with data visualization, club gapping, shot dispersion, and more. With the original model winning My Golf Spy’s Best Mobile Launch Monitor three years in a row, and being a trusted brand in Golf Digest’s Hot List Testing, the new MLM2PRO™ is now the official personal launch monitor of Golf Digest’s Hot List. It will provide the same industry leading data with additional metrics to further enhance the user’s experience - such as measuring spin and full golf simulation features. The MLM2PRO™ uses dual cameras and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

With the MLM2PRO™, Rapsodo will introduce golf simulation including Rapsodo Range, a virtual driving range, and Rapsodo Courses, which will consist of over 30k courses globally. Rapsodo Range will provide trajectory and shot trace indoors. While Rapsodo Courses gives players the ability to practice on their local course ahead of a big event or play a nationally recognized course on their bucket list. Rapsodo has provided users thousands of course options through their MLM2PRO™ Premium Membership, so users will have an extensive list to select from and play virtually anywhere in the world. Additionally, the MLM2PRO™ is compatible with multiple simulation software providers including E6 Connect and Awesome Golf to give players a variety of options to suit their game. Even more integrations are scheduled to continue to add to MLM2PRO™ users’ subscription options.

Callaway Golf Partnership

The new portable launch monitor provides even more advanced data for golfers to analyze. In total, the MLM2PRO™ will report six measured metrics within 13 core metrics including new data points like descent angle, spin rate and spin axis. The ability to measure both spin metrics is an invaluable addition to the latest golf monitor, and was possible through a partnership with Callaway Golf. The Impact Vision camera in the MLM2PRO™ records and processes images of the ball’s rotation to measure the ball's spin rate and spin axis. Adding these key metrics improves the ability to determine overall carry distance and path.

“The Callaway RPT Chrome Soft X Golf Balls leverage the world class performance of the Chrome Soft X Golf Ball with our Optical Technology, so the MLM2PRO can track the launch conditions of the ball,” said Jason Finley, Callaway Golf’s Global Director of Brand and Product Management. “This allows golfers to receive information that will help them to optimize their equipment, practice and gapping. Callaway’s Optical printing technology provides unparalleled printing accuracy, ensuring precise placement of the Rapsodo pattern on each golf ball.”

Multiple High Speed Cameras

The MLM2PRO™ has two built-in cameras, offering a major upgrade from the original MLM which required the iOS device camera to track ball flight. The inclusion of the cameras opens up the MLM2PRO™ to both Android and iOS platforms. The two cameras serve different purposes. The wide-angle "Shot Vision" camera is used to record a swing video with shot trace on every shot. The 240-fps high speed shutter "Impact Vision" camera captures a series of photographs that are visualized in the MLM2PRO Mobile App as a short video - allowing players to view their impact on every swing. The Rapsodo Swing Vision feature pairs the MLM2PRO™ with a phone or tablet to have multiple angles of each golf swing, allowing golfers to capture down-the-line and face-on swing replay videos so they can get more out of their practice time.

“The new MLM2PRO™ is a continuation of Rapsodo’s mission to enhance player performance by providing pro-level data for golfers at all levels,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We’re also focused on creating features and experiences that appeal to broader audiences and uses; adding simulation, combines, new ways to practice and compete, and there’s more to come. We’re honored to have the chance to partner with Callaway Golf, giving us the opportunity to amplify the MLM2PRO™ into a data rich tool that provides remarkable metrics like spin rate and spin axis that we haven’t had on past monitors at this price point. Rapsodo prides itself on creating groundbreaking products like this to bring out the best in athletes looking to improve their skills.”

Pricing and Availability

The MLM2PRO™ is built for both iOS and Android users, and will come with a sleeve of three Callaway® RPT™ Chrome Soft X® Golf Balls with Rapsodo precision technology. It is available for $699.99, and every purchase includes a one-year premium subscription to access additional benefits. It will be available for pre-orders starting February 1, with widespread availability by March 31. Please visit www.rapsodo.com/pages/ownthecourse for more information.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021 and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company is an unrivaled tech-enabled modern golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

