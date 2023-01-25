Digital Twin Consortium Showcases Digital Twin Technology

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced its Technology Showcase, a reference library of use cases and case studies demonstrating the value of digital twins at the different phases of the lifecycle. The reference library provides insight into various digital twin technologies, building blocks, methodologies, and techniques, based on domain-specific scenarios with value-driven outcomes.

“This marks a critical stage for DTC as members are moving from the conceptual stages of digital twins and their design and applying them to address real-world needs,” said Ron Zahavi, Executive Director of DTC.

“These initial use cases of our technology showcase highlight the significant value digital twins provide to achieve transformational business outcomes," said Dan Isaacs, DTC GM, and CTO. “Our members and liaisons collaborate to architect, develop, test, deploy, and maintain digital twin-based solutions.”

“The use cases demonstrate concepts that are immediately useful for commercialized environments for near-term value," said John Reynolds, CEO of the Agile Fractal Grid and co-chair of the DTC Natural Resources working group. "Each will use the composable digital twin process championed by the DTC so that a complete supply chain can emerge if needed.”

“In the DTC Technology Showcase, we investigate new ways of applying digital twins," said David Shaw, Intuitus Corp., co-chair of the FinTech, Security and Trustworthy, and Aerospace and Defense Working Groups. "They provide a two-way flow of real data, enabling us to study more issues from more vantage points than standard simulations. Digital twins offer predictive capabilities and analytics that we can apply to any industry for improved performance, sustainability, resilience, and accelerated production.”

The use cases include:

Buildings as Batteries - An innovative approach to digital twins, this use case enables the decentralization of power grids. It optimizes the power, thermal, and related aspects of campuses and buildings and allows unparalleled energy redistribution speeds, enabling the solution to scale up to cities and states.

- An innovative approach to digital twins, this use case enables the decentralization of power grids. It optimizes the power, thermal, and related aspects of campuses and buildings and allows unparalleled energy redistribution speeds, enabling the solution to scale up to cities and states. Manufacturing Quality Control Via Remote Operator – This use case demonstrates remote verification of manufacturing components in real-time. A digital twin provides a digital replica of the manufacturing cell, enabling manipulation and quality control inspection of manufacturing cells using Virtual Reality. The twin tracks the manufacturing line's energy efficiency, performance metrics, and maintainability.

– This use case demonstrates remote verification of manufacturing components in real-time. A digital twin provides a digital replica of the manufacturing cell, enabling manipulation and quality control inspection of manufacturing cells using Virtual Reality. The twin tracks the manufacturing line's energy efficiency, performance metrics, and maintainability. Emergency Communication Services – This use case establishes a practical approach to managing emergencies. It allows teams distributed across a disaster area to interact in real-time in a structured workflow as if they are in the same room.​ Digital twins provide real-world simulation, predictive analytics, and monitoring.

​

Digital Twin Consortium continues to develop use cases for the Technology Showcase. For more details, please download information about Digital Twin Consortium’s Technology Showcase from the website.

About Digital Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Industrial Internet Consortium and Digital Twin Consortium are registered trademarks of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.