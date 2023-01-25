Priori Named Finalists in Four Categories for 2023 Legalweek Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori Legal , the leading legal marketplace for in-house legal teams, was recognized as finalists in the Law.com 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards . The awards shortlisted Priori in the Legal Operations category and its outside counsel decision-making platform, Scout , for New Law Company of the Year. Priori Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Mirra Levitt was also named a finalist in the Championing Diversity in Tech and Innovators of the Year categories.



“We’re honored to be recognized by Legalweek as legal tech leaders alongside many other incredible companies,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder, Priori. “Making the shortlist of finalists for these awards is a testament to our team’s dedication to transforming how in-house teams engage with outside counsel. I’m particularly proud that my Co-Founder and Priori’s Chief Product Officer Mirra Levitt is a finalist for both the Championing Diversity in Tech and Innovator of the Year awards. Mirra has been a driving force behind the creation of our outside counsel decision-making platform Scout, which is a first-of-its-kind platform for in-house teams to decide what outside counsel to engage for projects by pulling together key information about diversity, practice-area experience, pricing, relationship history and more.”

“I’m honored to be nominated alongside this incredible group of leaders,” added Levitt. “Innovation, especially when it comes to improving access to diverse talent in our industry, is always at the forefront of product development at Priori. Being recognized for those efforts shows that we’re making a difference.”

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards honor individuals and organizations for their achievements in innovation in the past year. They cover a wide array of categories and nominees include law firms, legal departments and technology vendors. The shortlist of finalists was determined by the Law.com editors and the winners will be decided by an esteemed external panel of judges. The winners will be announced at a ceremony as part of Legalweek on March 20, 2023 in New York City.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to more than 8,000 attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 55 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team’s fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time. Scout is currently in beta with Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet and a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .