TSG Announces 2023 Top Performing Payment Gateways

Omaha, NE, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm in the payments industry, is pleased to recognize a selection of payments companies for their exceptional performance across several key areas critical to a successful platform.

Leveraging its Gateway Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform, GEM monitors real credit card transactions and pings from over 30 global locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific 24/7/365 to benchmark gateway performance. All metrics are calculated by utilizing real TSG credit cards to complete transactions at real TSG merchants around the globe.

“We are excited to honor these gateways that had consistently high performance over a 12-month period,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “Merchants and developers rely on payments partners that help maximize revenue through uptime and speed.”

With the continued acceleration of eCommerce activity and the complexity of transactions, performance monitoring is critical to pinpointing issues impacting merchants and consumers. By tracking transactions and uptime, gateways can protect customer relationships, avoid bottlenecks, and eliminate losses in revenue.

See below for the winners, as well as runner-ups in each category. Performance data was assessed across more than twenty industry-leading global payments providers for 2022 to determine the Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

TSG will be announcing the year’s leading payment gateway APIs in June.

Real Transaction Metrics Awards

Best Performing Gateway The Best Performing Gateway award is based on the GEM Index, an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas (gateway minute outage, gateway availability, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate). Winner: Elavon (Fusebox) Runner-Ups : CSG Forte / FIS (U.S. eCom Platform)



Fastest Transactions GEM measures the time it takes for a transaction authorization to complete using a signature debit and a credit card, just as a consumer would experience at the merchant. Winner: Elavon (Fusebox) Runner-Up: FIS (U.S. eCom Platform)



Highest Authorization Rate GEM tracks the percentage of authorization failures a gateway experiences each day unrelated to the issuer, network, or cardholder. Winner: Elavon (Fusebox) Runner-Up: Fortis



Lowest Gateway Minute Outage (North America) GEM pings locations in the United States and Canada to determine minute outages. An outage is recorded if at least 25% of location checks fail simultaneously. Winner: Fortis Runner-Up: Bank of America



Lowest Gateway Minute Outage (Global) GEM pings locations in South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific to determine minute outages. An outage is recorded if at least 50% of location checks fail simultaneously. Winner: FIS (Express) Runner-Ups: CSG Forte / Fortis



TSG annually honors leading payments providers using GEM. Winners in 2022 included Adyen, JPMorgan Chase, North America Bancard, and Square.

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. All information listed is as available from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. TSG is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

