The Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period

This can help minimize the power usage while reducing the junction capacitance, which enables high speed, optimizing the SOI-based device’s performance and eliminating the charge leakage.



Due to these properties, they are broadly used for creating various consumer electronics, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), radio frequency (RF) signal processors, microprocessors, and biotechnological chips. It is commercially offered in partial or depleted silicon on insulator types.



Devices with SOI are different from the traditionally built devices, where the silicon junction is on top of an electrical insulator, usually silicon dioxide or sapphire. These devices are known as silicon on sapphire or SOS. The choice of insulator generally depends on the required applications; for instance, with sapphire, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and radiation-sensitive applications are used, silicon dioxide for diminished short channel effects in other microelectronics devices.



The topmost silicon layer and insulating layer also differ widely with the application. SOI technology is one of the many manufacturing strategies which enables the continued miniaturizations of microelectronic devices, colloquially referred to as “extending Moore’s Law” (or “More Moore,” abbreviated “MM”).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic is also expected to increase the adoption and automation of Industry 4.0 technologies. Maintenance, remote manufacturing, and diagnostics could all become permanent features. Companies dealing in semiconductors might become innovative workspaces with technologies that enable most employees to work remotely. Companies are also expected to adopt and promote a hybrid model in their manufacturing processes in which a certain number of workers operate remotely from the site and the rest. The efficiency obtained through such changes combined with the start-up costs can influence the future revenues of silicon on insulators. As a result, the silicon on insulator market has benefited from the COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Usage of Smart Gadgets Such as Smartphones and Tablets



The usage of digital gadgets has been increasing across the globe for the past few years. This is due to the rising internet penetration and increased affordability of consumers in low-and middle-income countries. With the advent of such gadgets, the demand for semiconductor devices such as SOI is predicted to rise. Owing to all these elements, the market for silicon on insulator is expected to grow at a steady pace.



Increasing Adoption of SOI In IOT Devices, Machine Learning Applications and Gaming Industry



The SOI technology ensures extremely low current leakage, dense and small packaging, low power consumption, and cost efficiency of IoT devices, which is why its usage creates opportunities for new IoT devices and applications in digital electronics. Devices based on the FD SOI wafers have reverse bias characteristics, which help them function at low voltages without loss of performance or cost, thus making them the most effective techniques used in IoT devices. The increasing deployment of FD-SOI-based IoT solutions in network infrastructure and automotive applications is expected to give opportunities for the SOI market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Difficulties with SOI Wafers-Based Devices



Various disadvantages are linked with the SOI, for instance, floating body, reduced breakdown voltage, and self-heating effects in devices based on SOI wafers. Reduced breakdown voltage levels severely limit the maximum supply voltage at which the SOI wafer-based circuit and devices can operate. In addition, the SOI wafer-based transistor cannot be switched off by changing the gate bias when the parasitic device is turned on. In SOI wafer-based devices, a floating body is the body terminal either left free for floating or tied to the gate. Due to these drawbacks of the SOI wafer-based devices, the adoption of SOI wafers-based devices may decline, thereby hindering market growth.



Wafer Size Outlook



By wafer size, the silicon on insulator market is classified into 200 mm & less than 200 mm and 300 mm. The 300 mm segment garnered the highest revenue share in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. Because of the radio frequency, manufacturing companies are undertaking various initiatives to raise their production of 300 mm wafers. In addition, many wafer players are increasing their production to meet the increasing need, and many foundries in multiple nations are expanding their RF-SOI manufacturing processes for 300 mm wafers, aiding the segment’s expansion during the projected period.



Wafer Type Outlook



Based on the wafer type, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into RF SOI, FD SOI, PD SOI, power SOI and emerging SOI. The FD SOI segment recorded a remarkable growth rate in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. Due to their advantages like low cost, reduced leakage current, less complexity, high flexibility, and their ability to enhance performance and power trade-offs. Various FD SOI wafer manufacturers are leaning towards new product launches and collaborations with other SOI market players to meet the increasing demand and strengthen their product portfolio. Thus, propelling the market segment’s growth.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the silicon on insulator market is bifurcated into smart cut, bonding SOI and layer transfer SOI. The bonding SOI segment registered a considerable growth rate in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. The main applications of bonding are usually in the areas of SOI devices and silicon-based actuators and sensors. The top layer of the bonded SOI structures comprises a single-crystal silicon, a layer of silicon dioxide (SiO2) known as buried oxide, and a silicon substrate handle that works as machinal support.



Product Outlook



By product, the silicon on insulator market is divided into RF FEM products, MEMS devices, power products, optical communication and image sensing. The image sensing segment recorded a promising growth rate in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. The growth is result of the fabrication of the SOI complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) active pixel imaging sensors with a pinned photodiode on the handle wafer. The layout of the one-pixel is a four-transistor type active pixel image sensor, which includes a reset and a source follower transistor on a seed wafer.



Application Outlook



Based on the application, the silicon on insulator market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, datacom & telecom, industrial and military, defense & aerospace. The military, defense & aerospace segment recorded a promising growth rate in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. This is due to the benefits like low leakage current to substrate, which enables highly improved circuit operations to constant 225 C and excursions to 300. In addition, it reduces capacitance for lower and faster power circuits while significantly decreasing noise with isolation from the bulk silicon for sensitive mixed-signal circuits. Benefits like this will help in the market segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the silicon on insulator market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the highest revenue share in the silicon on insulator market in 2021. The growth in this region is attributable from the rising demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and laptops. In addition, the telecom sector is anticipated to provide improved opportunities for the region’s market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.), SUMCO Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., and Sony Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market



Nov-2022: Qorvo entered into an agreement with SK Siltron CSS, a Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer. Under this agreement, US domestic semiconductor supply chain resilience would be promoted and the quickly raised demand for advanced SiC solutions, particularly in the automotive market, would also be supported. Additionally, this also allows customers to use Qorvo’s Gen 4 SiC FET solutions that would provide a level of confidence and protection for end-user customers.



Jun-2022: STMicroelectronics signed an agreement with GlobalFoundries, a design and semiconductor contract manufacturer company. This agreement is aimed to develop the FD-SOI ecosystem with a new 300mm manufacturing facility in France. The new facility would support multiple technologies used in industrial, communication, IoT, and automotive infrastructure applications.



Mar-2022: Soitec expanded its geographical presence with the launch of its manufacturing plant in France, to enhance its silicon-on-insulator (SOI) capabilities and supply new silicon carbide (SiC) wafers. With this new plant in Bernin, Gernoble, the company would be focused on the manufacture of SmartSic wafers used in renewable energy applications and electric vehicles.



Nov-2021: Soitec announced the acquisition of NOVASiC, a provider of polish and wafers on silicon carbide (SiC) services. This acquisition would upgrade the Soitec position in the industrial and automotive markets. Furthermore, would also elevate the technology development and Soitec would be able to enlarge its Silicon on Insulator (SOI) portfolio with silicon carbide.



Jun-2021: GlobalWafers partnered with GlobalFoundries, a design and semiconductor contract manufacturer company. The partnership aims to enlarge the manufacturing capacities for GWC’s existing 300mm SOI wafer. Additionally, this would also expand its presence in the US semiconductor market.



Jun-2021: STMicroelectronics introduced Stellar Advanced Automotive Microcontrollers, the Stellar SR6 MCUs. The device features ST’s robust FD-SOI process technology that secures high system availability and reliability for ISO 26262 functional-safety applications. Additionally, Stellar SR6 MCUs support hardware-based virtualization feature that enables multiple software to exist side-by-side as well as elevates flexibility for designers with the permission to use virtual Electronic Control Units (ECUs) or several individualistic applications in the same physical MCU.



Mar-2021: NXP Semiconductors launched crossover applications processors, i.MX 8ULP and i.MX 8ULP-CS (cloud secured). The processors comprise heterogeneous domain processing, 28nm FD-SOI process technology, and design techniques that deliver around 75% more enhanced energy efficiency than their predecessors. Furthermore, this launch would also expand the EdgeVerse portfolio.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics took over SOMOS Semiconductor, a Specialist in Power Amplifiers, and RF Front-End-Module. With this acquisition, ST would further enhance its potential to develop and provide STM32-based connectivity and stand-alone solutions. Additionally, the acquisition would also strengthen the position of the company in RF FEM for a buoyant connectivity IoT market.



Feb-2020: NXP Semiconductors N.V. unveiled i.MX RT600, provider of prime balance in power, performance, and memory. The i.MX RT600 would be a perfect solution for secure edge, ultra-low power applications that consist of voice, machine, and audio learning. The product features a 28nm FD-SOI process optimized for both leakage and active power, Arm Cortex-M33 running up to 4.5 MB on-chip SRAM and up to 300 MHz with zero wait-state access for critical data and code.



Jan-2020: Shin-Etsu Chemical signed an agreement with Qromis, a California-based developer of a fabless technology. Under the agreement, the GaN substrate technology of Qromis would be used for the development of GaN-related products. The technology would allow scaling to 12-inch, 8-inch, and 6-inch, and more. Furthermore, the technologies and integration evolved would be more appropriate with silicon fabs with a goal to minimize the development cost.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Wafer Size



• 300 mm



• 200 mm & less than 200 mm



By Wafer Type



• RF SOI



• FD SOI



• POWER SOI



• Emerging SOI



• PD SOI



By Application



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Datacom & Telecom



• Industrial



• Military, Defense & Aerospace



By Technology



• Smart Cut



• Bonding SOI



• Layer Transfer SOI



By Product



• RF FEM Products



• Power Products



• MEMS Devices



• Optical Communication



• Image Sensing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Soitec



• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.



• GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.)



• SUMCO Corporation



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



• Skyworks Solutions, Inc.



• Qorvo, Inc.



• Sony Corporation



