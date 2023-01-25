Charcoal Briquette Market to Hit USD 2.3 Billion by 2028 Owing to Increasing Preference for Clean Energy Sources

Westford USA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charcoal briquettes are environmentally friendly, so they are increasingly being used as an alternative energy source to mitigate climate change, fueling the market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of clean energy sources in emerging economies is increasing the demand for charcoal briquette, which is expected to drive traction for the charcoal briquette market. They are also extensively used as renewable fuel substitutes for appliances, including contemporary combustion systems, boilers, and coal-fired heaters.

Charcoal briquettes are used for cooking food on barbecue pits, outdoor grills, and hibachis. They are made from leftover sawdust and wood mixed with additives and compressed to form a pillow shape. They have a high thermal value, are environmentally friendly, have a uniform shape, and have a low moisture content.

According to the latest research by SkyQuest, lump charcoal has a higher practical thermal value and produces less ash, ranging from 2% to 10%, compared to coal ash, which produces 25% to 45% ash. Furthermore, they are 35% more efficient and last longer than firewood. As a result, several small and medium-sized businesses produce smokeless and odorless charcoal briquettes using recycled agricultural coconut waste (coconut shells, husks). This product can burn at high temperatures and is a less expensive alternative to kerosene, firewood, and wood charcoal.

Lump Charcoal Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Rate owing to Its Increased Adoption across Industries

According to SkyQuest's market analysis, the lump charcoal segment held a 23.6% share in 2022 and is anticipated to increase its lead to 28.4% by 20228. Lump charcoal burns faster than briquettes and at a higher temperature of around 12000F than other types of charcoal. In addition, after the burning process, it also results in less ash. Briquettes burn at temperatures ranging from 800 to 10,000 °F, depending on the raw materials used. For example, dehumidifiers keep the root water fresh and eliminate moisture and odor from closets. These numerous applications for charcoal are expected to increase demand for the substance.

As per the research insights, the North American charcoal market is anticipated to cross $465 Million by 2028, owing to the inclination towards charcoal as a substitute for other fuels and recreational cooking. The finest substitutes for traditional fuel sources are charcoal briquettes since they are made from agricultural and forestry waste.

The latest market research report on the charcoal briquette market provides an in-depth analysis of potential and market demand patterns. In addition, the market report also includes an in-depth regional analysis of several major market factors, technologies used in producing charcoal, and product acceptance across various end-use sectors.

Rapid Growth of the Metallurgy Industry to Boost the Sales of Charcoal Briquettes

As per SkyQuest's market insight, the metallurgy sector held a 32% revenue share in 2022 and is predicted to witness swift growth to touch 38% revenue by 2028. The rise in infrastructure development and increasing automotive production is thriving in the growth of the metallurgical industry. In addition, iron and steel are in high demand from various sectors, including automobiles, consumer durables, and infrastructure. As a result of all these factors, charcoal briquettes are gaining higher demand in the metallurgy industry to meet the rising demand.

Charcoal briquettes, which can generate a lot of heat for the production process, are in high demand due to the rising steel production, mainly in China and India. The top three steel-producing nations in the world, China, India, and Japan, are all located in this region. China presently produces the most steel, accounting for more than 57% of global steel output. The rapid development of China's industrial, construction, and infrastructure sectors has fueled the country's steel industry. With such a trend, the charcoal briquette market is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth rate in the coming years.

The research report on the charcoal briquette market provides a detailed overview of the market's constraints, challenges, opportunities, key drivers, and current market trends. The market report also discusses the supply chain analysis and strategies that impact the global market, along with revenue and share analysis estimates and forecasts.

Key Developments in Charcoal Briquette Market

The Kingsford Products Company, a part of The Clorox Company, released a new range of hardwood pellets and charcoals with various scents. The main objective of this product, which has a variety of flavors and smells, is to improve the grilling experience. Additionally, this will enhance the product lineup for the business, aiding in market expansion.

A startup for charcoal grills in Boulder has raised $7M. With the flick of a switch, handcrafted wood and charcoal bricks from Spark Grills ignite instantly. These developments could increase the use of charcoal briquettes in various worldwide industries.

Envirocook, a new initiative by Uganda-based Biomass Briquettes Saving Energy Constructions (BBS Energy), aims to promote environmentally friendly cooking in the nation. According to the corporation, the project aims to provide domestic appliances, including clay brick ovens and stoves.

The research report on the charcoal briquette market emphasizes competitor analysis through their profiles, focusing on strategic analysis, recent developments, regional reach, and product pipeline. In addition, the report sheds light on the key strategies of dominant market players, which allows them to gain a competitive edge.

Major Questions Answered in the Charcoal Briquette Market Report

What is the feasibility of the charcoal briquette market for long-term investment?

What are the key influencing factors driving the massive demand for charcoal briquettes?

Which region generated the highest revenue in the charcoal briquette market?

What are the recent regional markets trends, and how are they impacting the market?

Prominent Players in the Charcoal Briquette Market

Sun Company (US)

ITO Global Trading Company (India)

Coal Hut (UK)

Semi Techno Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Milward alloys Inc. (US)

Milazzo Industries (US)

Bepex International LLC (US)

Halogen Supply Co. Inc. (US)

BBCharcoal (US)

Dauber co. (US)

Paraguay Charcoal (US)

