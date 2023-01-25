The Global Shower Heads Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shower Heads Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412085/?utm_source=GNW

Although more environmentally friendly types are available that may assist in reducing water use by half; the average showerhead consumes roughly 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute). Showerheads may be fixed to the shower walls or ceiling, depending on the bathroom’s design.



There are many different shower heads available on the market that produce the water stream in various patterns and velocities. In order to save water, energy-efficient devices regulate the water flow. In order to provide a stronger stream and a more forceful shower, high-pressure showerheads force large amounts of water through fewer openings.



Other shower head options include pulsing and massage-like streams as well as adjustable heads that may be switched from the single-stream high flow. An adjustable device’s control switch is often placed on the side of the head. Other advantages for conserving water, saving electricity, and improving comfort come from sophisticated shower heads that include heat and time sensors within.



Before entering the stall, the water is warmed up using a shower head with an integrated heat sensor. Shower arms with wall-mounted shower heads connected to them are secured to the shower wall. One of the simplest DIY tasks a homeowner may do is replace a wall-mount showerhead.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global economy has been greatly impacted by the widespread COVID-19. The market for shower heads has suffered because of the pandemic. Lockdowns and other similar restrictions have been enacted by the governments of various countries, which have disrupted the supply chain and reduced industrial capacity. For the first several months, restoration and building work was put on hold, notably at the commercial level. As a consequence, several homeowners decided to replace their current interiors. Additionally, the government has placed a number of limitations on the opening of hardware shops and brand stores, which have prohibited the selling of goods like bathroom cabinets.



Market Growth Factor



Spa-like Experience at Home



Over conventional fixed devices, even the simplest basic handheld showerhead provides more comfort and versatility. Handheld devices may also be used as massagers, and many of them have several settings so you can customize the experience to meet your requirements. After working out, you may even conduct an at-home massage treatment session in your own bathroom using a handheld showerhead to soothe weary muscles.



Increasing activity in both residential and commercial development



One of the most important factors promoting market growth is the growing rate of residential and commercial activities and their completion in both developed and emerging countries. As people’s affordability and buying power rise, there is a significant rise in the demand for new homes. Additionally, rehabilitation and remodeling projects are becoming increasingly popular throughout developed parts of the globe. Today’s consumers desire to have contemporary, multi-purpose bathroom amenities, which is driving up demand for interior design.



Market Restraining Factor



Shower heads have a clogging and leaking problem



The shower drain becoming clogged is rather typical. Hair, debris, soap, and anything that is unintentionally dumped down the drain are the typical culprits for clogs. Additionally, this is a consequence of calcium or lime scale buildup. On shower heads, these mineral deposits accumulate over time. This often jams the shower head, reducing water pressure or even completely stopping the flow of water.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the showerhead market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential sector dominated the showerhead market in 2021. The expansion of residential real estate, particularly in developed nations, is anticipated to fuel the segment’s development. The implementation of measures by governments in many nations, such as low-cost affordable housing programs, reductions in transactional taxes, and incentives for first-time buyers, is also anticipated to increase demand for the commodity.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the showerhead market is classified into offline and online. The online segment registered the considerable revenue share in the shower head market in 2021. Increasing internet connection in rural areas, quicker & more dependable delivery by various online portals, and replacement options are some of the drivers driving the business.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market for shower heads is divided into three types: fixed, handheld, and dual-purpose. In 2021, the fixed showerhead segment led the showerhead market with the largest revenue share. This is owing to the widespread usage of fixed showerheads in bathrooms in almost every home in the world. The demand for these items has significantly expanded in recent years as a result of expanding residential and commercial buildings as well as technical advancements in the bathroom goods sector.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the shower head market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region dominated the shower head market in 2021. India has a sizable market for residential and real development projects. Therefore, bathroom accessory and fitting businesses are benefiting. Where sanitation penetration is lower, governments in the area are stepping up efforts to enhance it.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Grohe AG (LIXIL Corporation), Masco Corporation, Moen Incorporated, Jacuzzi Brands, LLC, Kohler Co., Jaquar Group, Zoe Industries, Inc., MX Group, VIGO Industries and Colston Bath



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Type



• Fixed



• Handheld



• Dual-purpose



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Grohe AG (LIXIL Corporation)



• Masco Corporation



• Moen Incorporated



• Jacuzzi Brands, LLC



• Kohler Co.



• Jaquar Group



• Zoe Industries, Inc.



• MX Group



• VIGO Industries



• Colston Bath



