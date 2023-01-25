Digital Printing is New Era for Eco-friendly Inks Market. The market worth US$ 7.5 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eco-friendly inks market is predicted to be worth US$ 4.55 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 7.5 billion by 2032. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period.



The key drivers of market growth are rising environmental concerns in the printing industry. As a result, there is a significant market for green printing technologies like digital printing, 3D printing, and UV printing.

As water-based inks are being used more frequently, the sector is predicted to grow. Periodicals, labels, and packaging are just a few examples of the many uses for water-based inks, which are also free of toxic chemicals.

Governments globally are establishing stringent regulations to decrease the harmful impacts of ink manufacturing and consumption on the environment. Businesses looking for ways to follow these regulations have increased the demand for eco-friendly inks.

In response to the increased sales of eco-friendly inks, several businesses are investing in research and development projects to develop new goods. The need for organic inks is expected to increase as a new trend. Many different applications, including consumer goods, use inks made of organic ingredients like soybeans.

Key Takeaways

By 2032, the United States is likely to dominate the eco-friendly inks market, with a share of 19.4%.

The demand for eco-friendly inks increased at a 3.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

The expansion in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 4.4% by 2032. The market is likely to generate a share of US$ 169.9 million by 2032.

Japan's eco-friendly inks market is expected to grow with a share of 35.8%, and a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

Between 2023 and 2032, the eco-friendly inks market is likely to increase in India at 7.8% CAGR, respectively.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 6.2% by 2032. The market is expected to generate a share of US$ 835.8 million by 2032.

Germany's market is expected to reach US$ 178.9 million, and a CAGR of 3% by 2032.

With sustainability in mind, the market growth rate is expected to be around 1.8x by 2032.

Competitors Utilizing Their Potential for Improved Market Share

Green printing strategies have been adopted by manufacturers as a result of growing environmental concerns. The initial expansion of the eco-friendly inks market is also being driven by the rising demand for water-based and UV-curable inks.

Eco-friendly Inks producers now generate inks that are more effective and affordable due to the development of new eco-friendly ink compositions. The market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for digital printing and an increase in the number of businesses providing green printing services.

Kao Collins Corporation, Sun Chemical, Living Ink Technologies, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, INX International Ink Co., Wikoff Color corporation, STS Inks, Flint Group, EPTANOVA, Kwang Myung Ink Co. Ltd, Gans Ink & Supply, Toyo Ink India Private Limited, Huber Group, Marabu Printing Inks, Magna Colours Ltd. are some of the major players in the global eco-friendly inks market.

Latest Developments

For $48 million in July 2021, Magna Colors teamed up with Avient Corporation, a major supplier of specialized and environmentally friendly material solutions.

Energy-efficient printing inks with a low carbon footprint presented by Marabu, an ink manufacturer, at glasstec 2022 in July 2022. The business also displays inks for the glass industry's use in screen printing, digital printing, and pad printing.

At Printpack India 2022 in May, Huber Group Print Solutions presented its sustainable folding carton portfolio.



Key segments

By Color:

Four Color

Monochrome Printing

By Origin of Bio Pigments:

Flint Ink

Algae Inks

Animal Origin

Vegetable-based Ink

By Type:

Gums

Resins

Waxes

Solvent-based

Water-based

Oil-based

By Printing:

Flexography

Lithography

Gravure

Offset

Screen Printing

Digital

By Packaging:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Consumer Goods

Others

