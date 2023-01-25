Brianna Michelle Young Launches New Program to Help Struggling Entrepreneurs in the Beauty Industry

Cape Coral, Florida, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Coral, Florida, Jan 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE):

Brianna Michelle Young, an award-winning mindset coach, has announced the launch of her new coaching program for entrepreneurs in the bridal and beauty industry. The program, designed to help young entrepreneurs build six and seven-figure businesses, will teach the importance of targeted marketing, the power of the positive mind, and the benefits of manifestation and inner work.

Brianna, also known as "The Millionaire Babe," has a proven track record of mentoring entrepreneurs to success. Having had tough times as a young entrepreneur, she knows from personal experience how challenging it can be for young entrepreneurs, especially in the bridal and beauty industry, to succeed without proper guidance and the right mindset to grow their businesses.

In 2015, after retooling her mindset and embracing manifestation techniques, she turned her struggling business into a sustainable six-figure enterprise. She believes anyone can accumulate wealth without over-sacrifice and burnout by simply changing their mindset, improving marketing, and embracing manifestation. As the founder of Brianna Michelle Beauty in Las Vegas, The Millionaire Babe knows from personal experience what the challenges are in the bridal beauty business and how to create a six-figure business in a short period.

Through her program, Young teaches her students about brand development, social media marketing, and creating a trusted team. Her efforts have seen newbies grow their monthly revenue to $20,000 plus within months of their first coaching session. In addition to building successful businesses, Young's ultimate goal is to uplift the quality of life for business owners.

Brianna understands the importance of targeted marketing in building a successful business. She strategically markets her business through social media and other venues, which ultimately makes her business in demand. In addition to targeted marketing, Young is also a mindset champion. She spent countless hours understanding the power of the positive mind, and now it is an integral part of her business approach. A powerful mind will actuate your dreams.

After selling her business in 2021, inspiring others became Brianna's next success. Simply put, Brianna lifts female entrepreneurs. She has now dedicated her life to helping struggling entrepreneurs achieve their potential in the beauty sector. Her program isn't just about making more money. It is also that each business owner should be deeply attached to their ideal clients. The Millionaire Babe not only builds businesses that perform but also ones that improve the quality of life of the business owner. All her students pursue the same goal: a more satisfying business life.

Brianna Michelle Young provides several courses and custom services. She trains her students to become Beauty Masterminds and private coaches like her. Her program will give entrepreneurs the tools and strategies they need to succeed in the competitive world of the bridal and beauty business. Through her program, Young shares her personal experiences, knowledge, and expertise to help entrepreneurs overcome the challenges of building a successful business.

About Brianna Michelle Young



Brianna Michelle Young is an American entrepreneur and coach focusing on creating multi-million dollar brands for beauty professionals. Her business, Brianna Michelle Coaching LLC is based in Cape Coral, Florida. For information about her services, please reach out via the contact information below.

Contact :

Email address: support@briannamichellecoaching.com

website: www.briannamichellecoaching.com

Instagram handle: @themillionairebabe_

Company name - Brianna Michelle Coaching

