Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size & Share Analysis 2028 | Cerner, NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, McKesson, MEDITECH, e-MDs, Care360, Vitera and Others

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Key factors such as increasing incidence of cyberattacks and data breaches in the healthcare sector, rapid adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, and rising awareness about the importance of healthcare cybersecurity are expected to fuel global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare cybersecurity is one of the most essential components of the medical sector that involves protection of valuable insights, healthcare data, and patient’s personal information from external and internal cyberattacks. Hospitals, clinics, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies use various information storing systems such as HER systems, practice management systems, and e-prescribing software. However, large data is prone to data breaching and cyber-attacks. To cater to this problem, healthcare centers are seen to deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions and protect large databases. Moreover, many companies are focused on launching novel and innovative cybersecurity solutions for the healthcare sector.

Factors such as increasing adoption of cybersecurity solutions across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and rising investments in developing more enhanced and cost-effective healthcare cybersecurity systems are expected to boost global market growth between 2022 and 2028.

However, high cost of healthcare cybersecurity solutions, lack of suitable infrastructure and budget constraints to deploy advanced solutions, and dearth of trained professionals are some key factors expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry Recent Developments:

In February 2020, GE Healthcare announced the launch of new medical device cybersecurity offering medical device expertise, process management tools and artificial intelligence to help healthcare organizations deal with cybersecurity threats.

In August 2022, Happiest Minds Technologies, a global IT solutions company announced the launch of cybersecurity services in the healthcare vertical.

Integrated Systems Segment To Register Steady Revenue CAGR:

The integrated systems segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing cyber threats in the healthcare sector, growing awareness about cloud-based solutions and software, and high adoption of integrated systems to reduce cybersecurity risks and enhance safety.

Hospitals Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The hospitals segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028. This can be attributed to increasing number of cyber-attacks in hospitals, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising adoption of cloud-based and advanced cybersecurity solutions in hospitals.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to factors such as presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rapid adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions in healthcare centers to cater to rising number of data breaching and cyberattacks, and presence of leading market players.

List of Key Players Operating in the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market:



Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

NextGen Healthcare

Allscripts

Cerner

MEDITECH

General Electric Healthcare IT

Athenahealth

McKesson

AmazingCharts

E-MDs

Care360

Vitera

The global healthcare cybersecurity market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segment by Type:

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

