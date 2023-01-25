The Global Rice Starch Market size is expected to reach $752.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Starch Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Form, By Type, By Nature, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412081/?utm_source=GNW

It is majorly used in the food processing industry. It provides excellent benefits like texture stability throughout the product’s shelf life, aids in the creation of simple and clean labels and transparent gel, and helps create a creamy and rich texture.



Rice starch is classified into tiny particles, with a particle size much smaller than other grains, roots, and tubers (for instance, corn and potatoes). Rice starch is a tasteless and fine-grained powder created by processing raw rice. Rice starch provides a creamy texture and can be utilized as a natural substitute for fat. Rice starch is used in many fields like food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and chemical.



In addition, rice starch is used to prepare products like processed food mixes, canned baby food, and medications. Modified rice starch is one of the most popular vegetarian alternatives to traditional gelatin powder. It adds a smooth, creamy texture to numerous foods like soups and sauces. Extracting starch from rice produces large amounts of fibers and protein residues.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected supply chains, manufacturing operations, and international trade among most of the industry verticals. Many market players were enforced to shut down production facilities or operate below their optimal production capacities due to the imposed restriction as to curb the effect of COVID-19. Many nations also suspended contracts for rice export which further endangered the rice quantity. The less availability of raw materials because of the supply chain disruption resulted in the declined production of rice starch due to the pandemic. However, with the rice export restriction and the quarantine measures eased up globally, many regions’ rice production and trade got back on track, and the rice starch market is expected to get back on track.



Market Growth Factors



The rising consumption of organic processed food



Due to the busy schedule and life of individuals, the demand for convenience food has significantly increased, which is further boosted by the rising disposable income. The ratio of amylopectin and amylose affects the starch gelling, thickening, and binding. Various breeding techniques allow these ratios to be adjusted as per requirement, making starch a primary ingredient for the preparation of convenience foods. Also, the food sector is known to be the fastest-growing sector globally, with increasing exports from emerging countries and strengthening presence of the sector in the existing market. Owing to this, the market growth is predicted to propel over the forecast period.



Usage of rice starch for targeting vegan consumers



Modified rice starch is quite a popular alternative to regular powdered gelatin. Rice starch adds a smooth, creamy texture to sauces and soups. Rice starch extraction yields a prominent amount of fiber and protein residue. Low-fat dairy beverages have a smooth texture and an utterly creamy flavor. Modified and clean-label rice starch gives stability and an evident smoothness to dairy fruit products while also conserving their rich, fruity flavor. Many major companies in the sector are focusing on launching organic products to lure new consumers. The usage of rice starch as a vegetarian alternative of gelatin in many products is expected to raise the rice starch market’s growth during the forecast period.



Market Restraining Factors



Possible side effects of rice starch



Rice starch has a high Glycemic Index (GI), which measures how quickly one’s body processes and converts carbs into sugar which is later absorbed into the body through the bloodstream. Food with high GI causes rapid sugar spikes, which can lead to diabetes and cause unhealthy blood sugar fluctuations. This is because foods made from starch are rich in glucose precursors like amylopectin, which is the main form of rapidly digestible starch in the human body. The starch in different foods is converted into sugar at different rates, which causes variable rates of blood sugar elevation, insulin response, and satiety (the sense of fullness one gets after only eating a portion of food). These adverse health effects associated with the rice starch may restrict the consumption and thus could hamper the growth of the rice starch market.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the rice starch market is segmented into waxy and regular. The waxy segment covered a substantial revenue share in the rice starch market in 2021. This is due to the higher presence of relative crystallinity values and also the increased solubility & swelling indices. Waxy rice starch is isolated from rice and treated for greater gelatinization temperatures because of its high amylopectin content. Also, due to the low gelling temperature and smaller granule size, waxy rice starch offers better water binding at low process temperatures of around 70-80C. The market is expected to grow in this segment due to the attractive benefits of this type of rice starch.



Form Outlook



On the basis of form, the rice starch market is divided into native and modified. The native segment held the highest revenue share in the rice starch market in 2021. This is due to its usage in frozen cakes, brewing adjuncts, sheeted snacks, breading & batters, dry mix sauces and soups, and pet products. Additionally, the precooked or cooked native rice starch can aid in reducing fat in spreadable foods, for instance, pâté, because of their high added creaminess, which further aids the segment to grow in the projected period.



Nature Outlook



By nature, the rice starch market is classified into organic and conventional. The conventional segment dominated the rice starch market by maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because of the various benefits conventional farming offers to the farmers, like convenience, ease, and safety of crops in farming. In addition, conventionally grown rice used to manufacture rice starch ensures a hefty yield to the farmers and helps them generate revenue. Thus, the numerous benefits of the conventional farming will boost the segment’s growth.



End Use Outlook



Based on the end use, the rice starch market is bifurcated into food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, paper, laundry, pharmaceutical and others. The paper segment registered a significant revenue share in the rice starch market in 2021. This is due to its usage as a beater additive and to improve the physical properties of the paper like tearing, bursting, folding and tensile endurance. The properties of starch could be considerably enhanced by chemical and physical modification. Also, the starch has been chemically modified in cationic starch, and its effect on the strength properties of the paper is manufactured from various materials. Hence, using rice starch for its added benefits in the paper industry will increase the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the rice starch market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the rice starch market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the large rice production capacity of the emerging Asian nations such as India. As a result of the wide production and availability of the rice, the manufacturing of rice starch is also high in region. Also, the improving per capita income, the betterment of various industries, and the rising demand for natural-based products are expected to aid the growth of the rice starch market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG), A&B Ingredients, Inc., Bangkok Starch Industrial Company Limited, Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd., Ettlinger Corporation, Starch Asia, WFM Starch Products, and Pruthvi’s Foods Private Limited.



