The Global Retail Core Banking Solution Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Core Banking Solution Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412080/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the use of retail core banking solutions gives low-cost funding to banks, aids in their establishment, and maintains an efficient Customer Relationship Management (CRM), which are all predicted to propel market expansion over the course of the projection year. The sector is also growing due to customer mobile and online banking demand.



Banks are under pressure to implement better tactics that may offer their customers straightforward payment options due to the increasing competition from different mobile payment wallets and other Fintech applications, which is expected to drive the market’s growth. The competitors in the market are also focusing on new product launches to maintain a competitive edge.



For instance, Temenos AG unveiled its Temenos Transact Data Hub in October 2020. It is a real-time core banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Modern banks must employ the data capabilities Temenos Transact Data Hub provides to fully realize the value of the data housed within the core banking platform. Retailers, technology suppliers, and Fintech start-ups are just a few examples of non-traditional companies that are technology-driven, customer-focused, and nimble.



By concentrating on the most profitable parts of their value chains, such as mobile payments, they harness cutting-edge technologies to provide customers with improved accessibility, higher service, and affordability. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending was introduced to remove complicated procedures. As a result, these businesses are establishing themselves as strong rivals to conventional banks.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is advised that most bank employees globally work remotely. The COVID-19 program is also putting customers’ long-standing banking habits to the test. Consumers should switch to contactless payment and avoid handling large bills, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is because COVID-19 may spread more quickly if it can survive on a note for days. By integrating digital and remote customer transactions, banks can guarantee that ordinary and exceptional operations will be carried out with little trouble. This suggests that the use of IoT in banking will increase over time.



Market Growth Factor



Increase in applications for IoT solutions in banking sector



Due to their many high-throughput and productivity-boosting uses, networked technologies like edge computing and IoT devices are gaining significant popularity on the global market. Additionally, many vendors are producing IoT devices, boosting the penetration of linked devices in the contemporary business environment. Radiofrequency identification (RFID), low-energy Bluetooth, near-field communication (N.F.C.), low-energy wireless, LTE-A, low-energy radio protocols, and Wi-Fi-direct are standard protocols and technologies used by IoT systems.



Growing demand for improved customer experience



IoT impacts banking customer service in various ways. Customers receive timely insights and a personalized experience. Visitors can make an appointment and verify it in their smartphone due to device connectivity. Customers now understand when it is their turn to stand in line rather than wait at the counter. Additionally, the bank maintains a record of each customer’s appointments, the services they utilize each time they come in and any questions they may have.



Market Restraining Factor



Rise in the cases of data and security breaches



The biggest barrier to IoT adoption is data protection and security, which is addressed by most of the banking sector. The banking industry is closely regulated by strict compliance with standards and governance since any data breach, or security breach might be fatal. Businesses are feeding increasingly more user and provider data into sophisticated, AI-powered algorithms, creating novel personal data without being aware of how it will affect customers and employees. This subsequently fuels the escalating privacy concerns.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Solution (without services) and Services. The Services segment registered the significant revenue share in the Retail Core Banking Solution Market. Modern banks need several complex systems to work together to ensure continuous service delivery and reliability. The retail core banking services model ensures that all the systems are managed at once and have outstanding usability, complete functionality, bug fixes, and timely upgrades.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Cloud and On-premise. The on-premises segment accounted for the substantial revenue share in the Retail Core Banking Solution Market during 2021. The banking organization favors on-premise solutions because of their many benefits. One of these benefits is total risk reduction because the data is controlled and hosted on private servers.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization size, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the Small and Medium Enterprises segment showcased the considerable revenue share in the market. The segment is anticipated to rise due to S.M.E.s’ evolving need to adapt their operations and financing facilities and their growing demand for flexibility. The increasing S.M.E. ecosystem is also accelerating the desire for S.M.E.s to install retail core banking products, which will likely accelerate the segment’s growth.



Application Outlook



Based on application, Retail Core Banking Solution Market is divided into Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Digital Banking, and Others. In 2021, the regulatory compliance segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market. The dominance might be attributed to the importance of client data protection in the banking industry. Every data breach or internet attack could cause irreversible harm to a business. One advantage of a tailored solution is the capacity to provide extra protection layers.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Retail Core Banking Solution Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the Retail Core Banking Solution Market with the largest revenue share in 2021. Due to significant continuous technological advancements in core banking solutions and acceptance by well-known firms like Canadian Western Bank and HSBC Holdings plc, the dominance is predicted to last over the projection period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are the forerunners in the Retail Core Banking Solution Market. Companies such as Infosys Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Retail Core Banking Solution Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Kiya.ai, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. and Silverlake Axis Ltd



Recent Strategies Deployed in Retail Core Banking Solution Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: Temenos partnered with North International Bank, an Antigua and Barbuda-based bank. Temenos’ platform allows NIBank to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of financial services and technology partners.



Aug-2022: Tata Consultancy Services partnered with Five Star Bank, a US-based provider of banking services. The partnership involves utilizing TCS’ Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I) analytics platform to compute lending risk and provide personalized customer experiences to Five Star Bank’s clients and furnishing Five Star’s relationship managers and business customers with appropriate, well-timed insights and alerts.



Jul-2022: SAP Spain came into partnership with Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), an investment banking firm. The partnership involves focusing on solutions and services related to enhancing client-to-bank connectivity, and invisible banking. Moreover, this partnership integrates SAP’s technology and CIB’s products and services, reflecting co-innovation.



Jul-2022: Silverlake Axis came into partnership with Finastra, a UK-based company primarily into developing payment infrastructure software. The partnership agreement involves, bringing together Silverlake’s expertise in understanding complex technical solutioning and Finastra’s competence in trade finance to deliver relevant solutions to their clients. Moreover, the partnership involves Silverlake offering Finastra’s trade finance solutions to clients in ASEAN.



Dec-2021: Temenos extended its collaboration agreement with Microsoft, a US-based global technology corporation. The extended agreement aims at fulfilling the growing needs for SaaS and banking services from banks. Moreover, the partnership aligns with both companies’ devotion to providing their clients with a road map toward cloud adoption.



Oct-2021: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) extended its partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI), an India-based multinational bank. The extended partnership involves TCS continuing to improve and maintain SBI’s application estate.



May-2021: FIS partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). The partnership involves using FIS’ open payment framework to combine ADIB’s payment operations, decrease payment processing costs, and comply with dynamic regulatory compliance requirements. Moreover, this partnership aligns with FIS’ efforts to develop and invest in digital banking solutions.



Mar-2021: Fiserv extended its partnership with SDB Bank, a Sri-Lanka-based company primarily into providing banking services. The extended partnership aims at upgrading SDB’s teller solutions and banking platform and including features like multi-entity and multicurrency to better serve the needs of its clients.



Jan-2020: FIS partnered with Union Bank, a US-based chartered savings bank. The partnership aims at delivering a core banking platform to Union Bank and involves using FIS’ modern banking platform to jointly design and develop systems to innovate and manage the growing needs of its clients.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Apr-2022: FIS unveiled Banking-as-a-Service Hub. The hub provides all financial institutions big or small with unbundled fintech solutions. Moreover, the hub enables credit unions, banks, and fintechs to develop payments and a digital banking ecosystem required to provide innovation to consumers and merchants.



Feb-2022: Temenos unveiled new Temenos Banking Services developed exclusively to meet the distinctive requirements of challenger banks. The new product benefits challenger banks by providing them with reduced costs of ownership, quick innovation, etc.



Jan-2022: Temenos introduced Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. The BNPL service would benefit Temenos’ clients particularly banks and fintechs by unlocking new revenue opportunities.



Oct-2020: Oracle unveiled new cloud services. The new services are intended to support mid-sized banks in the fight against financial crime and money laundering. The new cloud service provides mid-sized banks with the same modern crime detection used by large institutions. The new service features a 360-degree view of events and customers, and the ability to configure and scale to support new services, products, etc.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Apr-2022: Fiserv took over Finxact, a US-based developer of a cloud-based banking platform. The acquisition aims at advancing the capabilities of financial institutions and fintechs to provide digital banking services to their clients.



Jan-2021: TCS took over Postbank Systems, a Germany-based information technology services company. The acquisition would reinforce and expand TCS’ market presence in Germany.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution (Without Services)



• Services



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Application



• Regulatory Compliance



• Risk Management



• Digital Banking



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation



• Fiserv, Inc.



• Temenos AG



• Tata Consultancy Services Limited



• SAP SE



• Infosys Limited



• Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)



• Kiya.ai



• Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.



• Silverlake Axis Ltd



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________