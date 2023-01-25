The Global Recombinant Proteins Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412078/?utm_source=GNW

The utilization of recombinant proteins including immunological checkpoint, antibodies, and growth factors, for targeted purposes has risen as a result of a greater knowledge of neoplastic signalling cascades and the proteins involved in them.



Researchers utilise these proteins frequently to study how cancer signalling pathways and functions. Research uses recombinant immune checkpoints that directly target programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 and 2 (PD-L1), including PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor 1 and PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor 2. Aside from that, proteins like CD40 Ligand/TRAP, CD226, and Human CellExp CTLA4/CD152 are often employed in studies on cancer therapy.



Growth in the business is predicted to be fueled by the increased incidence of chronic disorders such granulomatous disease, haemophilia, and sclerosis. Additionally, improved recombinant protein products, the growing preference for biologics and biosimilars, and other reasons all contribute to the industry’s expansion. The race to discover cures and diagnostic tools for the SARS-CoV2 virus was fuelled by the COVID-19 epidemic.



With over 400 million people worldwide suffer from uncommon genetic illnesses, according to Global Genes. This figure demonstrates the urgent need for therapies, an improvement in healthcare environments, and increased public knowledge of health issues. A critical instrument for the creation of medicines is the requirement for cutting-edge research and knowledge of drug targeting mechanisms.



Cohort programmes have helped several regions create biobanks that give researchers access to high-quality samples that will revolutionise treatment efforts. This may lead to a greater emphasis on the identification of biomarkers for various illnesses. As an illustration, the FDA approved Ayvakit in August 2022 to address advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine to be developed quickly and on a large scale, as well as its ongoing commercial manufacturing activities, had a favourable effect on the development of biologics-based research initiatives and ultimately helped the industry’s expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic had a favourable effect on the expansion of the proteins market. Recombinant protein vaccines may be developed with a combination of subunits of different adjuvants and antigens that will be more effective against SARS-CoV-2 infections and be readily available in the centre, it was suggested in light of the growth in COVID infection.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Emphasis On Customised Medicine Due To An Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases



Recombinant proteins are one of the few recognised treatments for such conditions, and as chronic illnesses are on the rise, there is a significant demand for recombinant protein therapies. According to GLOBOCAN, there were estimated 195,499 new cancer cases and 90,222 cancer-related deaths in Mexico in 2020. Several biotechnologies, including vaccines, recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies, must be incorporated into the development of personalised medicine since they are essential to the personalization of care.



Increasing Biologics Research And Development



The market for recombinant proteins is anticipated to expand in demand due to the increased research and development on biologics. The R&D industry has traditionally required a lot of capital because of lengthy study periods and regulatory delays. Consumption on R&D accounts for a considerable share of global spending. Governments acknowledge R&D as a crucial factor in a nation’s development, global competitiveness, and public good. R&D funding and spending have risen steadily as a result.



Market Restraining Factors



Recombinant proteins are getting cheaper.



Recombinant Proteins are made in labs using cells that have been grown, which contributes to their expensive price. Purification of these medications, which can make up as much as 80% of the manufacturing costs, is one of the major expenses. Price erosion is defined as when many players enter a particular market and sell identical products without any uniqueness, saturating the market with less creative and reasonably priced goods. Price erosion is the constant drop in the price of these products in a given market, which slows down market expansion.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market for recombinant proteins is classified into growth factors and chemokines, immune response proteins, structural proteins, membrane proteins, kinase proteins, regulatory proteins, recombinant metabolic enzymes, adhesion molecules and receptors, and other recombinant proteins. Immune response proteins are expected to command a sizable sales share in 2021. A crucial group of proteins in the body are cytokines. These little proteins act as immune system messengers. They serve as the immune system’s network of communication and are created in reaction to a threat. Immune system cells can sometimes interact by touching one another directly, but more frequently, they do so via secreting cytokines, which can operate on other cells nearby or far away.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market Drug Discovery & Development, Biopharmaceutical Production, Biotechnology Research, Academic Research Studies, Diagnostics, and Other Applications. The biotechnology research command a significant revenue share in 2021. Recombinant proteins aid in illuminating an organism’s basic and underlying principles. These molecules can be used to identify and pinpoint the location of the protein that a particular gene encodes, as well as to learn more about how other genes are involved in processes such as cell signalling, metabolism, growth, replication, and death, as well as translation, transcription, and protein modification.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the Recombinant Proteins Market is divided in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, academic research institutes, contract research organisations, and other end users. Contract Research Organizations are expected to account for a sizable portion of market revenue in 2021. The R&D industry saw increased investments in regards to partnerships and collaborations between academic institutions and businesses. For instance, the Center for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI) at Pfizer serves as a forum for interaction among stakeholders in the healthcare system.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Recombinant Proteins Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The leading regional market for recombinant proteins in 2021 was North America. The high prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, the availability of funding for R&D, government initiatives for R&D in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing use of life science techniques in research and academia, the significant presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, and the application of analytical instruments in drug discovery and development are all factors that contribute to North America holding a significant share of the global market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bio-Techne Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Proteintech Group, Inc., BPS Bioscience, Inc., and RayBiotech Life, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Recombinant Proteins Market



Nov-2022: Abcam comes into agreement with NanoString Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. Through this agreement, Abcam RabMAb™ recombinant antibodies would be produced as part of the first 64-plex protein panel for NanoString’s CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI). Additionally, this agreement would open the full capability of spatial biology and help enhance care for people with cancer.



2022-Jul: Bio-Rad Laboratories launched EconoFit Columns, a low-pressure prepacked chromatography column pack. The EconoFit columns are created for resin screening, enabling customers that are designing protein purification workflows to choose the optimal chemistry for various targets. The products offer run-to-run uniformity to support preparative scale purifications and method advancement for the latest target proteins, as well as to improve existing workflows.



Feb-2022: Abcam came into agreement with Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company. Under this agreement, Abcam would use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody development, discovery, and commercialization for research and diagnostic application. Moreover, Twist Bioscience grants Abcam the right to perform research and development activities utilizing Twist single domain (VHH) synthetic antibody library.



Jan-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed the acquisition PeproTech, Inc., a leading developer, and manufacturer of recombinant proteins. Through this acquisition, PeproTech’s recombinant proteins suite aligns with Thermo Fisher’s cell culture media products and would allow Thermo Fisher to offer customers significant advantages through an integrated offering.



2021-Nov: Abcam partnered with Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage life sciences company. Under this partnership, Both companies would focus on the combined advancement of affinity binding reagents used on the Nautilus proteomic analysis system and would broaden in the upcoming time to the large-scale manufacturing and supply of reagents for production.



Mar-2021: Bio-Techne Corporation released Cultrex™ UltiMatrix, a hydrogel extracellular matrix that is beneficial for cultivating pluripotent stem cells and organoids in terms of performance and consistency. The product develops Matriz hydrogels that support the growth use of pluripotent stem and organoid cells for drug research, commercialize medicine, and regenerative medicine.



Nov-2020: Merck signed an agreement with Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co., Ltd., a large modern service industry. This agreement would drive a new process that helps the custom clearing of research material for analytical use and biomedical innovation, through this Merck would be able to process shipments with the technical dossier and fewer application needs.



Nov-2019: Abcam plc announced a partnership with BrickBio, a Tiger Gene suite company and have specialization in site-specific protein modification. Through this partnership, Abcam would have full rights to the platform for the formation of novel conjugation-ready recombinant products for the research equipment market and to produce the platform over its recombinant antibody and protein offering for diagnostic use.



Apr-2019: Bio-Techne Corporation Collaborated with Elpiscience BioPharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Through this collaboration, both companies aimed to advance anti-cancer therapeutics and boost the development of the latest biologics to meet the medical requirements in Oncology.



Apr-2018: Proteintech Group acquired HumanZyme, a manufacturer of recombinant human proteins. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen its place as a manufacturer of antibodies, ELISA kits, and proteins.



