The global activated carbon market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.20% in terms of revenue and xx% in terms of volume during the forecast years of 2023-2032

MARKET INSIGHTS

Activated carbon entails the processed form of porous carbon, produced from organic components with high carbon content, like coal, wood, and coconut shells.The activation procedure includes raw materials’ carbonization, followed by treating them with chemicals or oxygen.



This results in the development of porosity, thereby leading to high absorption power. Moreover, activated carbon sorbents are also customized for particular applications, primarily based on pore volume requirements and pore size.

Besides, the surging demand for activated carbon for mercury control has also provided the global activated carbon market with lucrative growth opportunities.Numerous market vendors have further improved their portfolio and added products such as powdered activated carbon.



Hence, this factor aids industrial air purification through the elimination of mercury and further propels the market growth globally.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global activated carbon market growth is assessed by analyzing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific market is projected to observe swift growth during the forecast years owing to the growing need for activated carbon applications, such as water treatment.



Moreover, the presence of low-cost vendors in the region is also set to contribute to larger export volumes.

With rapid industrialization in developing countries, activated carbon’s utility for diverse applications, like mercury control and air purification, is on the rise, as well. Thus, such factors are attributed to the Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing and dominating region across the global activated carbon market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global activated carbon market is fragmented among local players and consolidated among key players.Additionally, all enterprises compete based on technology, price, product features, and offerings through numerous competitive strategies.



Thus, the industrial rivalry is anticipated to be high over the forecast years. Some of the eminent enterprises operating in the market are Osaka Gas Chemicals, Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, etc.



