Intravitreal Injectables Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Biocompatibility and Impressive Pharmacodynamic Properties Drive Adoption

The Intravitreal injectables market will be showcasing stable growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

According to the statistics provided by World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 1.3 billion people throughout the globe are suffering with some form of blindness caused majorly due to macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, ocular vein occlusions, endophthalmitis and retinitis. Intravitreal injections are being preferred over other treatment options for treating disease associated visual impairment.



Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing geriatric population drive growth



As per the research citing of the Lancet journal the global prevalence rate of any age related macular degeneration is 8.69% with a higher prevalence rate in the Caucasian population followed by mongoloids. The primary factors that increase the risk factor for occurrence of macular degeneration are increasing geriatric population, smoking, obesity, genetic, diabetes etc. Diabetic retinopathy is a secondary disease manifestation occurring in elderly people having previous history of diabetes. Endophthalmitis is growing at faster rate owing to rise in air and water pollution and eye trauma.



Excellent biocompatibility and impressive pharmacodynamic properties drive the anti-VEGF drugs market



Anti-VEGF is dominating the drug class segment for Intravitreal injections market. Since its commercialization in 2006 drugs such as bevacizumab (Avastin), ranibizumab (Lucentis) etc. are considered as the first line drug therapy in patients suffering with neovascular age related macular degeneration and ocular vein occlusion.

Its inherent features such as excellent biocompatibility and impressive pharmacodynamic properties has led to its increased popularity among ophthalmologist worldwide. Corticosteroids are used as an adjuvant drug therapy in alleviating inflammation caused due to eye infections. Antifungal drugs and antibiotics together are prescribed in eye infections such as endophthalmitis and retinitis.



Rising prevalence of eye disorders and affordable reimbursement scenario drive the Intravitreal injectables market growth



In the present situation North America is accountable for 37% market share in the regional segment for Intravitreal injectables market. As per the statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3.3 million Americans aged 40 years and older are blind or suffering with low vision. Rising prevalence of eye disorders and affordable reimbursement scenario drive the market growth in North America. Europe represents 26% share on account of the presence of thriving healthcare infrastructure and domicile of key players such as Novartis AG, Allergan, Inc., Alimera Sciences, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. etc. propel the market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is holding 20% market share and is keen to capture the regional market in the near future on account of supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies and developing ophthalmic research centers providing optimum eye care.



Pharmaceutical giants competing to maintain stronghold in intravitreal injectables market are Allergan, Inc., Genetech, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eyetech, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ThromboGenics, Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.



