Windsor Fashions Partners with State-of-the-Art Live Video Shopping Technology Company Bambuser

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today announces its partnership with the leading live shopping provider, Bambuser as it celebrates two years of live shopping through the brand’s social channels. Collaborating with Bambuser will elevate the Windsor Live experience, during which Windsor stylists share fashion tips and provide first access to shop new arrivals in real time.



Bambuser provides the most innovative and comprehensive Live Shopping solution in the market, empowering leading brands like Windsor to welcome an infinite number of customers into highly engaging, shoppable videos on their native sites. Through this new partnership, the Windsor Girl will be able to view live videos while browsing on the Windsor site, as well as rewatch live styling videos on demand. By implementing a user friendly program, Windsor is able to meet its shoppers where they are more easily.

“Windsor Lives are an important aspect of the company and how we connect with our consumers, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Bambuser to create a more elevated and accessible shopping experience,” said Catherine Seaton, Vice President of Marketing, Windsor. “Bambuser’s tools open up a new way of communicating with our customers, and we’re excited to use the platform to scale the brand.”

“We are excited to commence our partnership with Windsor and assist in introducing Live Shopping to their ever-growing audience by creating opportunities for consumers to interact on their e-commerce site in a new and engaging way,” said Sophie Abrahamsson, Bambuser President of Americas. “Not only has our data shown up to 50% lower return rates for products bought in live streams, but now more than ever consumers are craving authenticity and interactivity. Live Shopping and the Bambuser solution is accelerating commerce innovation by enabling brands to foster deeper brand connections with consumers, which is leading to increased consumer engagement and conversion rates.”

Over the past two years Windsor has been broadcasting Windsor Live three times a week on social media platforms to speak to the Windsor Girl by sharing advice on how to style products and previewing new styles for purchase. With over 200 new styles in-store and online each week, Windsor is the ultimate destination for affordable clothing for all life's occasions.

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2023 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from prom dresses and heels to prom jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette outfits to bridal dresses, even if you’re looking to impress in wedding guest attire. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, pretty graduation dresses, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, women’s shorts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles . Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , trendy sandals, and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops , and bodysuits . Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry , hats , handbags , and more on-trend accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser Bambuser is a SaaS company based in Stockholm that provides the world’s leading Live Video Shopping technology. Bambuser’s solution drives sales, customer engagement, and site traffic and is a powerful research tool used by some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. The company’s DNA is deeply rooted in livestreaming and connecting people from across the globe, having been a pioneer in live streaming technology since 2007.

Live Video Shopping

For an online retailer, live commerce is an authentic and scalable way to engage and connect directly with customers globally, through Live Video Shopping technology that sits natively on their eCommerce site. For a customer, it’s a seamless and entertaining experience that allows them to shop in a new and exciting way.

The Solutions

One-To-Many Engage at scale with a worldwide audience. Brands engage with their audience on a global scale by hosting a series of regular live shopping events using retail store experts, in-house staff, and influencer or celebrity partnerships.

One-To-One The ultimate personalized shopping experience. Brands enhance their service and bring a personal touch to their eCommerce with interactive Live Video Shopping experiences between one customer and one sales agent.

Bambuser Offers

Live streaming technology. Brands can transmit, distribute and play live or pre-recorded video on the internet or any eCommerce site, while their customers can enjoy the shopping capability and the chat function.

Hosting app and infrastructure. Brands have the ability to have anyone, anywhere in the world act as a host, inclusive of Dual Split Screen Hosting, where two hosts in different parts of the world are able to go live simultaneously.

Logistics dashboard. Brands have the ability to set up a show, assign a host, add an unlimited number of shoppable product URLs to any show, and chat direct-to-consumer in the moderation mode

Video player interface. The simplest front-end integration code can embed the video player onto any eCommerce website.

Data aggregator. Brands can track, analyze and optimize customer behavior through insights that show views, engagement, and conversion.

Support and strategy. Brands receive onboarding, and guidance on the technology and implementation, in addition to strategic recommendations and best practices on what works best and industry benchmarks.