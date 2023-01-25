Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions Promotes Jason Forward to Vice President of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and leading provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management, and remarketing services, announced today the promotion of Jason Forward to Vice President of Remarketing, Strategic and National Accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward is responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.

“Jason has been instrumental in building strategic relationships with many of our largest national buyers and in establishing trust to acquire new inventory, boosting our CCES sales and growth,” said Patrick Gaskins, Senior Vice President of Fleet Solutions at Corcentric. “Despite challenges in the fleet industry, he has remained passionate about business growth and is a top contributor in sales attainment.”

With over 13 years of service at CCES, Forward has been very resourceful in building his territory, and is highly thought of as a team player who continues to drive the expansion of new assets and sales opportunities for the largest fleets in the country.

“Since the pandemic, the used market has experienced extreme swings in availability and pricing, and continued limitations in new truck production will make this a complex environment,” said Forward. “I look forward to continuing to help deliver business growth and drive progress for our clients, creating a win-win situation for both.”

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

Media Contact for Corcentric:

Nancy Pearson

Chief Marketing Officer

npearson@corcentric.com

(914) 482-0469