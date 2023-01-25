The global water quality monitoring market is estimated to develop with a 5.91% CAGR during 2023-2032

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL WATER QUALITY MONITORING MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06411793/?utm_source=GNW

The deterioration of water quality owing to industrial waste and other contaminants is one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the global water quality monitoring market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global water quality monitoring market is classified into segments based on components and applications.Various water quality monitoring systems applications include utilities, residential, commercial, industrial, and others.



The demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from commercial sectors owing to the increasing stress of regulatory bodies on wastewater treatment and growing interest in water preservation. As a result, the market for water quality monitoring is expected to propel in the upcoming years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Based on geography, the global water quality monitoring market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World, including the remaining countries.North America is expected to dominate the global water quality monitoring market owing to strict government regulations and initiatives for clean water supply.



Also, the demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from both commercial and residential, boosting the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has many players with a set economic base.The strategic initiatives by the companies to overcome the challenges result in a highly competitive market.



Moreover, the rapid urbanization and inclusion of new water technologies further boost the competition in the market.

Some well-established companies functioning in the global water quality monitoring market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

2. BADGER METER

3. DANAHER CORPORATION

4. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO

5. EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP

6. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

7. HORIBA INSTRUMENTS LTD

8. PENTAIR PLC

9. REAL TECH WATER

10. SHIMADZU CORPORATION

11. SWAN ENVIRONMENTAL

12. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC

13. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

14. UPONOR

15. XYLEM INC

