Laundry Detergent Pods Market Valuation to Hit USD 17.28 Billion by 2030 at 6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 25, 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Laundry Detergent Pods Market Information By Application, Distribution Channel And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 17.28 Billion by 2030, an 6% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Packets or tablets containing concentrated washing solutions are known as laundry detergent pods. These water-soluble pods have detergent and other ingredients to eliminate tough stains. The pods contain an exact amount of detergent and various softeners. According to people, these detergent capsules are highly convenient and simple to use. Additionally, there is no possibility of detergent overuse, which can damage some delicate fabrics. Due to their convenience and time-saving qualities, laundry detergent pods are growing in popularity among millions worldwide, especially among the working class. While using too little detergent results in uncleanly washed clothing, using too much detergent destroys the fabric and reduces its lifespan. On the other hand, capsules of laundry detergent are pre-measured for average soil and load sizes, ensuring consistent results.

These elements decrease the fabric's lifespan while lowering the likelihood of overuse of detergent. Unlike traditional detergents and bleach, laundry detergent pods soften the garments and leave a pleasant aroma. To effectively remove stains and condition clothing, laundry detergents are being developed more frequently. Due to the increased demand, laundry detergent producers and retailers have begun to change their marketing strategies. Well-known corporations emphasize their global, digital, and social presence in addition to their on-shelf presence. Compared to their biological counterparts, enzyme-free non-biological capsules are considered suitable for the skin. Additionally, it is anticipated that the simple accessibility of these goods due to their low-cost relative to their biological counterparts will have a significant influence.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 17.28 Billion CAGR 6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Distribution Channel And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Product Development And Technological Advancements Growing Demand For New Fragrances In Laundry Detergent Products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable companies in the laundry detergent pods market are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.),

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.),

Dapple (U.S.),

MaddieBrit Products LLC (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Population expansion, urbanization, product innovation, the adoption of automated washing machines, and consumer awareness of hygiene are all factors impacting the development of the laundry detergent market. Consumer knowledge of products like gels, pods, and liquid laundry detergent has increased due to the leading market participants' increasing marketing efforts. The liquid and pod laundry detergents market has expanded due to consumer demand for easy-to-use cleaning solutions. When applied to washing machines, liquid laundry detergents rapidly dissolve in cold water, resulting in efficient cleaning with low energy use. Therefore, the market for liquid laundry detergent grew tremendously as automatic washing machines became more prevalent in developed nations.

Laundry detergents are increasingly being created with conditioning capabilities and effective stain removers, giving clothes an unusual scent. Additionally, active industry participants are increasing spending on promotions and marketing to increase product awareness among new target audiences, primarily middle-class individuals. Manufacturers and laundry detergent merchants have consequently started altering their marketing plans to meet rising demand. In addition to their on-shelf presence, well-known companies also heavily focus on their worldwide, digital, and social presence.

Market Restraints:

The main issue with conventional detergents is the difficulty in determining the right amount of detergent for a given load of laundry. Using too much detergent damages the fabric and shortens its lifespan, and using too little detergent leaves the clothing poorly cleaned. Contrarily, laundry detergent capsules are pre-measured for typical soil and load size, ensuring consistent results. Compared to their biological counterparts, enzyme-free non-biological capsules are considered suitable for the skin. Additionally, it is anticipated that the simple accessibility of these goods due to their low-cost relative to their biological counterparts will have a significant influence.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak caused a global lockdown, which stopped the production of laundry detergents and upset the supply chain. As a result of the COVID-19 virus's quick spread, people have grown more conscientious of cleanliness and hygiene; hence the outbreak did not significantly impact the laundry detergent market. Additionally, organic detergents from all-natural chemicals dissolve quickly in water to clean clothes effectively. It uses less water and is gentle on fabrics, extending their lifespan. Therefore, it is projected that organic laundry detergent will aid in expanding the laundry detergent market over the forecast period by offering effective cleaning and boosting sustainability.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based and non-store based. By application, the market includes residential and commercial.

Regional Insights

The demand for regional products is driven by an increase in customer desire for convenience, durability, and flexibility in the United States and Canada. The hotel business is one of the biggest consumers of laundry detergent pods in the United States. Due to its vast population and number of households, the Asia-Pacific region has the greatest laundry detergent market in terms of value and volume. Additionally, this region has the biggest market for powder laundry detergent because people there prefer to wash their clothes by hand and are less familiar with liquid and tablet detergents. Rising disposable income, expanding urbanization, and an increase in the number of washing machines in homes are the reasons that appear to provide market participants with profitable growth potential. The bulk of the population uses a lot of powder detergent, which along with increased disposable income and consumer awareness of health and hygiene, are the main development drivers for the region's laundry detergent market.

