The Global AI In Life Science Analytics Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Though the use of AI technologies and tools is still in its early phases in the life sciences sector, yet it is facilitating companies to develop strategic technological skills for establishing a competitive edge.



Since it can deliver data quickly, precisely, and reliably, AI is gaining acceptance in the analytics field. Because of this, businesses are becoming keener to invest in incorporating AI algorithms into analytical solutions. The accelerating development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and their widespread use across a variety of industries have increased demand for AI in the life sciences sector.



In addition, the application of AI in life sciences is also growing as there is a rising need to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies in drug discovery and clinical trials. The rapid development of data-based AI, technological advancements in deep learning, and the growing requirement to achieve autonomy in robotics has propelled the implementation of AI in analytics.



This adoption is mainly driven by the inefficiency of the drug discovery process as a result of variables such as high costs of research and development, low success rates in clinical trials, and rising attention to rare diseases. The ability of machine learning technology to improve candidate recruitment processes, data storage, and data analytics is expected to drive market expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The extensive help of AI in keeping track of the results of numerous clinical trials on an expanded scale further helped in creating more demand for AI and similar technologies. Furthermore, the development of technologies like electronic data capture (EDC) systems during the pandemic enabled document management monitoring and remote electronic signatures and further accelerated the trial processes. As a result, this immensely helped many pharmaceutical companies in developing efficient drug contenders rapidly. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the AI in life science analytics market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Emphasis On Personalized Drugs And Precision Medicines



AI technology has greatly influenced the personalized medicine and precision medicine development sectors. Unlike the previous methods of predictive modeling and mechanistic assumptions, AI solutions logically develop optimal drug combinations. These drug combinations are developed from genuine and successful experimental proofs by efficient analysis of modest datasets that are specific to the disease being assessed. Hence, by extending the reach of AI and ML in the development of personalized drugs and precision medicines, AI in life science analytics market is bound to grow.



Growing Application Of Ai In Drug Discovery



Many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have increased their investments in artificial intelligence systems as these extensively help in improving the identification of disease targets, designing of medication from the first step, toxicity, potency predictions, and chemical screening. In addition, deep learning enabled by AI is well suited for drug development because of its ability to extract essential features from unprocessed data, regardless of the dataset size. . This has further helped the adoption of AI and thus boosts the expansion of AI in life science analytics market.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns Regarding The Safety And Privacy Of Crucial Information



The rising number of database sharing among research institutions, software companies, and clinical research organizations (CROs) presents a high risk of data leaks of confidential status. Frequent access to information may also result in the leakage of sensitive patient information to unofficial individuals. Since the majority of data is being maintained electronically, the application of analytics solutions and privacy policies compliance laws pose a significant challenge for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. As a result, the R&D of drug development may get restricted by different governmental regulation shifts.



End-User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the AI in life science analytics market is fragmented into medical devices, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others. The pharmaceutical segment acquired the highest revenue share in the AI in life science analytics market in 2021. The rising implementation of AI tools in drug discovery, clinical trials, and manufacturing are the primary factors that are advancing the growth of the segment. These tools significantly decrease the costs and cycle times while improving clinical outcomes.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the AI In life science analytics market is segmented into research & development, sales & marketing support, supply chain analytics, and others. The supply chain analytics segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the AI In life science analytics market in 2021. The supply chains of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies involve an intricate set of steps that are necessary for the production of drugs. Some prominent parts of the supply chain include raw materials’ sourcing and supply, manufacturing and distribution processes, and delivery of developed medications.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the AI In life science analytics market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the AI In life science analytics market in 2021. Increased development of cloud services, penetration of the internet, and adoption of cloud-based technologies are the main factors propelling the growth of the segment. Implementation of cloud-based AI services is beneficial as they eliminate the requirement for dedicated data centers and hence lower the cost of investment.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the AI In life science analytics market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. The hardware segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the AI In life science analytics market in 2021. In the field of biomedical engineering, AI-based systems are integrated to help in tasks like diagnoses and live image production for any minimally invasive surgeries. The further application of preconfigured hardware solutions aid in supporting crucial jobs of medical staff in medical practices, care facilities, and hospitals.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the AI In life science analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the AI In life science analytics market in 2021. The higher digital literacy, along with developments in the life science field in the region, has propelled the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising number of government initiatives and increasing collaborations between manufacturers and government bodies have further boosted the demand and integration of AI solutions. Many healthcare institutions in the region have also started adopting AI solutions to organize their workflows.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the AI In Life Science Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in AI In Life Science Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, Lexalytics, Inc., Databricks, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Sisense, Inc., IQVIA Holdings, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Accenture PLC.



Strategies deployed in AI In Life Science Analytics Market



Nov-2022: IQVIA teamed up with Clalit, a health services organization in Israel, with an aim to launch the first prime site in the country. Under the collaboration, the capabilities of real-world research, genomics, data, and clinical trial delivery of both companies would be combined, which would allow focus on the delivery of data-driven trials and precision medicine.



Sep-2022: Wipro announced the launch of an AI-enabled Cath lab, to assist with cardiovascular disease. The product contains AutoRight technology, which allows the delivery of precision healthcare, with an aim of minimization of risk and surgical procedures. Cath lab enables intelligent imaging systems to help cardiologists to give appropriate therapies and treatments.



Aug-2022: Databricks make an enhancement to its Brickbuilder Solutions for Healthcare and Life Sciences. New manufacturing and financial services in healthcare would be added, with an aim to reduce cost and elevate time to value across the data transformation journey. Brickbuilder Solutions comprises of AI and data solutions that are expertly designed to address industry-specific business requirements.



Mar-2022: Wipro partnered with Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company. Under the partnership, the expertise of Pandorum in regenerative medicines would be combined with the capabilities of Wipro in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This would fuel growth, elevate innovation as well as transform business processes.



Mar-2022: IQVIA released a new workflow tool OCE+, an advancement to its life science customer engagement platform. The tool provides AI-driven recommendations for healthcare professionals (HCP) and this tool would be able to make more informed and smarter decisions. The product maximizes productivity, expands ROI, and advances HCP experiences.



Oct-2021: Oracle took over Cerner, a provider of healthcare solutions, to get more coordinated care and seamless technology in solutions for healthcare. This acquisition would combine the clinical abilities of Cerner with Oracle’s enterprise analytics, platform, and automation expertise and aim to expand its global footprint.



Sep-2021: IQVIA added AI-powered technologies to advance the capabilities of Medical Information (MI)services, which comprise Safety and Quality offerings providing customers with end-to-end services and technology. IQVIA’s MI Contact Center services would be available in around 170 countries in 50 different languages with highly skilled agents solving to queries.



Apr-2021: IQVIA Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of Q2 Solutions, clinical laboratory services organization. This acquisition would strengthen its product offering with industry leading suite of services that includes supply chain, biorepository, project management, biospecimen, comprehensive testing as well as consent tracking solutions used in clinical trials.



Mar-2021: Oracle partnered with Saama to provide AI-Enabled Applications to Life Sciences Industry to Advance Clinical Trials. Under the partnership, the smart application of Saam would be combined with the Oracle platform, to provide clinical trial teams with real-time insight. Additionally, this would enable an integrated user experience, agility, and fast outcomes from clinical applications.



Jan-2021: SAS announced the acquisition of Boemska, an IT Services and IT Consulting company. With This acquisition, the acquired technology would be integrated with SAS Viya which would allow the execution and development of decisions and models using no-code and low-code technologies, to perform specific tasks such as decision-making related to a medical event, identifying a manufacturing defect, anticipating fraud and more.



Jan-2020: Accenture came into collaboration with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. Under the collaboration, artificial intelligence and the cloud of Google would be combined with life sciences services and platforms of Accenture, to assist the life sciences organizations, to make data more secure, valuable, and accessible.



Feb-2019: IQvia announced the acquisition of Linguamatics, a provider of NLP-based text mining for life science and healthcare. With this addition of the AI-based natural language processing solution, the company would be able to uplift the capabilities to help life science and offer better value-based care and good decision-making.



