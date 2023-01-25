$40+ Billion Worldwide Fencing Industry to 2031 - Increasing Urbanization is Significantly Contributing to Growth

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fencing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fencing market is expected to grow from $28.19 billion in 2021 to $29.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75%. The fencing market is expected to reach $40.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.93%.

Major players in the fencing market are Allied Tube and Conduit, Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated, Bekaert, CertainTeed Corporation, Long Fence, Ply Gem Holdings INC, Associated Materials LLC, and Gregory Industries INC, Eldaas.



The fencing market consists of sales of fencing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to restrict the crossing of an established boundary. In terms of design, weight, and structure, fencing differs from the wall. The fence is used for a variety of reasons, including security, theft prevention, and keeping children and pets in a contained area, as well as to improve the aesthetics of the property and border.



The main materials used in fencing are plastic, metal, wood and composite, concrete. Plastic fencing refer to plastic fences made from synthetic materials. Compared to traditional wood fences, these materials are more robust, easier to maintain, and have a far longer lifespan. Fencing is applied on residential, agricultural, industrial sectors. Fencing is used by government, mining, defence, petrochemicals, transport, and energy industries.



North America was the largest region in the fencing market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in fencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing urbanization is significantly contributing to the growth of the fencing market. Urbanization refers to the movement of mass population from rural areas to urban settings, which results in the increasing human population densities in urban areas.

The need for residential and non-residential structures is expanding as a result of urbanization, which will propel the fencing industry forward. The rise of the middle class is supporting the growth of the fencing business. Therefore, increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the fencing market going forward.



Growing strategic partnership and collaboration are the key trends gaining popularity in the fencing market. Major companies operating in the fencing sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their expansion into new areas and become industry leaders.



The countries covered in the fencing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.53 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $40.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fencing Market Characteristics



3. Fencing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fencing



5. Fencing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Fencing Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Fencing Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Fencing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fencing Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Plastic

Metal

Wood and Composite

Concrete

6.2. Global Fencing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

6.3. Global Fencing Market, Segmentation By End use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Government

Mining

Defence

Petrochemicals

Transport

Energy

6.4. Global Fencing Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Do it yourself

Contractor

7. Fencing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fencing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fencing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

