Global Infertility Drugs Market Report 2022: Increasing Research and Development for Better Treatment Presents Opportunities

The Global Infertility Drugs Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2 % CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Factors Increasing Infertility Cases in Men and Women



The growing prevalence of infertility or the difficulty of bringing a baby to term throughout the world is what fuels the market for infertility medications. Infertility may be brought on by a number of illnesses that affect both men and women, including diabetes, cystic fibrosis, testicular failure, hormonal imbalances, menopausal disorders, urinary tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), endometriosis, ovarian cysts, among others. Smoking, using anabolic steroids, stress, obesity, and other poor lifestyle choices are to blame for the rise in instances of these problems, which also contributes to the need for infertility medications.



Increasing Research and Development for Better Treatment



Due to growing research and development studies for more efficient treatments to induce conception and deliver live babies, the market for infertility medications is anticipated to expand significantly. For example, a group of researchers at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) discovered in 2014 that women treated with letrozole have higher rates of ovulation and live births than women treated with the standard medication, Clomiphene.



End-user Outlook



Based on end-user, the infertility drugs Market is divided into Men and Women. The women segment led the market with the largest revenue share in the market during 2021. This dominance may be related to the widespread accessibility of female infertility medications. In the United States, 11% of women and 9% of males of reproductive age have infertility, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the Infertility Drugs Market is divided into Hospital Pharmacy, Specialty & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy. Online Pharmacy generated the significant revenue share during 2021 in the market. The emergence of online clinical chains, which provide patients with scheduled medication deliveries and promote patient discretion owing to the social stigma connected with the ailment, might be credited with the segment"s rise.



Drug Class Outlook



Based on drug class, the infertility drugs market is classified into Gonadotropins, Aromatase Inhibitors, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Dopamine Agonists, and Others. The gonadotropins segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market in 2021. This may be ascribed to the expensive nature of the goods and the greater efficacy"s effect on increasing consumption. The gonadotropins Gonal-F, Follitism, Menopur, and Bravelle, are some of the most often prescribed for treating infertility in patients.



