Act-On Software becomes HIPAA compliant, adding to existing international security certification

Act-On Software has earned HIPAA compliance, adding to the marketing automation platform's robust information security standards. This compliance ups Act-On's competitive advantage over other marketing automation platforms.

HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is the national US standard of protecting patient medical information.

“Our HIPAA compliance assures health companies that if they trust their data with us—which is confidential patient medical information—the patient’s privacy is always protected end to end, even when those companies are doing business with other vendors,” said Gregg Neveu, Act-On Security Program Director. Neveu’s video interview about HIPPA can be viewed on act-on.com.

The HIPAA compliance adds to Act-On’s internationally recognized security standards.

In 2022, Act-On earned ISO 27001 certification, a rigorous framework that protects information of employees and clients, manages security risks efficiently, and protects proprietary brand information. This ISO 27001 certification took months of audits and assessments of Act-On’s platform, employee practices and physical office space. Earning certification shows Act-On goes above and beyond to protect data and has implemented global best practices for security.

“Most of our competitors are only holding a SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) certification,” Neveu added. “ISO 27001 is an international standard that sits above the SOC 2 standard in the US. It offers an extra layer of security that SOC2 doesn’t. We’re exploring SOC 2 certification as well, but in the meantime, the center that keeps all our data is also SOC 2 compliant.”

Between enhanced data protection, improved customer satisfaction, and an internal culture of security, Act-On is cementing its position as a trustworthy marketing automation partner for clients across enterprise, midsize and small businesses.

“We’re keeping up with marketing professionals’ security and data privacy needs across all industries,” said Syed Ahmed, SVP of Engineering & Ops at Act-On. “Information security is non negotiable, but marketers have been left behind by legacy marketing automation platforms that aren’t keeping up with growing security risks and demands. Act-On rather, is drastically reducing risk of breaches with ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA compliance.”

