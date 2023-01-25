The Global RF Test Equipment Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Frequency Range, By End-Use, By Form Factor, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412077/?utm_source=GNW

The spread of radiofrequency waves is the foundation of many technological gadgets. The use of RF electrical components has made satellite communications, radio networking, and video streaming applications viable.



The equipment’s primary use is to test RF electronics and features to see if they are in good working order and condition. A system is tested to see if it can function in an electromagnetic environment and if it emits any hazardous electromagnetic radiation. The telecommunications industry’s rapid expansion is the main driver of the market for RF test equipment.



Wireless connectivity in modern telecommunications networks is accomplished via a broad spectrum of radio frequencies. The necessity for the RF test equipment market will increase as a result of the rapidly expanding demand for connection and RF-enabled gadgets. In addition, there is a rising need for internet-connected electronics, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, televisions, and microwaves.



The capacity to locate and source RF interference is crucial for the better and more thorough testing of modern wireless networks. Gap Wireless offers solutions for any RF testing need, from straightforward RF cable testing to sophisticated radar and VNA. For the purpose of planning, setting up, and running your wireless systems, RF test equipment is crucial.



Customers of Gap Wireless include wireless service providers, carriers and contractors, and network implementors for the government, military, education, utilities, and communications. These clients depend on reliable and accurate RF test equipment. In order to offer the best and most recent RF testing technology, Gap Wireless collaborates with top industry vendors of RF test equipment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak had a tremendous negative impact on the market for RF Test Equipment as a whole. The RF Test Equipment market has been impacted by the suspension of operations in the production and end-use sectors. The pandemic has had an impact on the industry’s overall growth. Due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, numerous countries had to enact strict lockdown laws, which disrupted the import and export of RF Test Equipment. The immediate alteration of supply and demand, the disruption of the market and supply chain, and the economic impact on enterprises and financial markets are the three main ways that COVID-19 can have an influence on the global economy.



Market Growth Factors



The usage of 5g-capable smartphones is rising.



The fifth-generation (5G) cellular broadband technology standard. Worldwide demand for 5G-compatible devices has significantly increased in recent years, and various industries, including manufacturing and telecoms, are expanding their use of 5G technology in cellular devices. For instance, many leading network providers, such as AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, among others, claim that the 5G network infrastructures should be able to give a connection of roughly 1 Gbps.



RF testing equipment used in automotive applications is increasing.



Wireless communication and automotive radar systems have migrated to high-frequency bands. Furthermore, as technology develops, end users’ needs in terms of phase noise performance, frequencies, and modulation bandwidth are anticipated to alter significantly. To fulfill these needs, market participants have concentrated heavily on creating cutting-edge RF testing solutions. For instance, sophisticated driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including intelligent collision avoidance systems, parking systems, and smart braking systems, are integrated into contemporary vehicles.



Market Restraining Factors



Increased System Lifespan for Communications



Extensive R&D is required for the creation of cutting-edge communication systems. Additionally, communication systems last longer, and there are relatively fewer regular clients. Each year, this is anticipated to make it more difficult to deploy RF test equipment. For instance, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) (Japan) introduced first-generation (1G) communication technology to the country in 1979. The second-generation (2G) communication technology was launched after ten years to increase capacity and coverage.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the RF Test Equipment market into Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers, and Others. Signal Generators is demonstrating the anticipated period’s strong growth rate. In order to generate signals for testing purposes, signal generators are utilized. They can be used to produce either pre-defined or custom waveforms. Signal generators can also be utilized to mimic actual environmental factors like interference and noise. In the development and verification phases of product design, this kind of equipment is frequently utilized.



Frequency Range Outlook



Based on the frequency range, the RF Test Equipment Market is classified as more than 6 GHz, 1 to 6 GHz, and Less than 1 GHz. The market segment with the significant revenue share in 2021 will be 1 to 6 GHz. The majority of RF equipment uses the 2.4 GHz band and complies with IEEE802.11b/g/n wireless standards. High demand exists for Wi-Fi technology-based RF equipment that conforms with IEEE802.11a wireless standards and operates in the frequency range of 5 GHz to 6 GHz as a result of the growing demand for seamless communication at larger data speeds.



Form Factor Outlook



Based on form factor, the RF Test Equipment Market is categorized into Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable, and Modular. Modular segment garnered the significant share in the market during 2021. There are numerous architectural designs for modular equipment, including PXI, AXIe, and PCI Express. They can produce results much more quickly than other instruments and are specialised to evaluate testing settings in manufacturing facilities and designs of RF devices.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the RF Test Equipment Market is categorized into Telecommunications, consumer electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Research and Development, Aerospace and Defense, and Medical. A significant revenue share was registered by the telecommunications segment in 2021. The telecoms sector uses a lot of RF test equipment. The reason for this is that precise measurements are necessary to guarantee the integrity of voice and data transmission throughout networks. RF test equipment is used to find and fix signal issues, pinpoint interference sources, and improve network performance.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the RF Test Equipment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the greatest market share for RF test equipment. During the projection period, the region is anticipated to record high growth. Several of the major reasons influencing the market growth in Asia Pacific include the presence of reputable connectivity



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Keysight Technologies, Inc. is the major forerunner in the RF Test Equipment Market. Companies such as Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tektronix, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, and Anritsu Group are some of the key innovators in RF Test Equipment Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), Keysight Technologies, Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Fortive Corporation (Tektronix, Inc.), National Instruments Corporation, Boonton Electronics (Wireless Telecom Group, Inc), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, AnaPico AG, B&K Precision Corporation, and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation.



Recent Strategies deployed in RF Test Equipment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Sep-2022: Anritsu Group came into collaboration with Tektronix, Inc., an American company known for manufacturing test and measurement devices such as oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, and video and mobile test protocol equipment. Under this collaboration, Anritsu has unveiled a PCIe 6.0 receiver test solution, which claims to perform fast and high-quality measurements. Moreover, the receiver test automation software offers a sole control panel to rule the Tektronix oscilloscope and Antrisu BERT during receiver calibration.



Aug-2022: Keysight Technologies, Inc. extended its collaboration with Synopsys, an American company engaged in offering electronic design automation solutions and services. Under this collaboration, Keysight Technologies combined the PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) with Synopsys Custom Compiler design environment and Synopsys PrimeSim circuit simulation solutions. Additionally, this collaboration would allow designers to authenticate complex radio frequency (RF) and millimeter wave design requirements for subsystem designs in the Synopsys Custom Design Family and 5G/6G system-on-chip (SoC).



Jun-2022: Anritsu Company partnered with AeroGT, a company that provides the Over-the-Air (OTA) measurement solutions. Through this partnership, both companies would offer better 5G Multiple-Out (MIMO) Over-the-Air (OTA) test platforms to test, characterize, and Optimize antennas. Moreover, this platform operates single- or multiple-use antenna performance and reliability tests on products, such as mobile devices, similar designs, and vehicles, in a simulated environment before commercialization.



Nov-2020: National Instruments Corp., came into collaboration with SET GmbH, and Tech180, Inc., a company that works in aerospace and defense test systems. Under this strategic collaboration, the companies together would rupture the design, and maintenance of test systems and development. Additionally, the companies altogether would also present an innovative approach to test systems, including, software frameworks, hardware frameworks, a paradigm-shifting System-on-Demand methodology, and an open systems reference architecture.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2022: Rohde & Schwarz unveiled the R&S MXO 4, the next-generation oscilloscope. These next-generation oscilloscopes of the R&S®MXO 4 series appear with a magnificent 13.3" Full-HD capacitive touchscreen. Additionally, R&S MXO 4 features the world’s fastest real-time update rate of over 4.5 million acquisitions per second, enabling development engineers to see more signal details and exceptional events as compared to any other oscilloscope.



Oct-2022: Keysight Technologies, Inc. launched the new PathWave System Design (SystemVue) 2023, software to fasten up the design process for 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and additional wireless systems. The new upgrades to Pathwave System Design entitle radio frequency (RF) system designers to build digital twins of their architectures and modify from a hardware-centric to a simulation-centric design flow.



Jul-2022: Anritsu Group launched the IQ Signal Master MX280005A, a Vector Signal Analysis software. This product is crafted for challenging field environments, the software assists government regulators to examine the RF Spectrum, spectrum owners secure their licensed spectrum, security agencies follow illegal or doubtful signals, and EW SIgnals and defense electronics companies analyze radar.



Jun-2022: Keysight Technologies, Inc., unveiled the new Pathwave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2023, an integrated design and simulation software that quickly meets the expanding higher frequencies and design complexity in the radio frequency (RF) and microwave industries.



Feb-2022: Tektronix, Inc. launched the SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for 6 Series B MSO oscilloscopes. The 6 Series B MSO oscilloscopes are preferred by RF system designers for viewing digital control buses, power rails, and I/O signals in addition to RF signals. Furthermore, this delivers engineers with a time-coherent view of the choreography of signals that make up their designs.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Oct-2022: Teledyne Technologies, Inc., took over ETM-Electromatic Inc of Newark, an American company known for its ability in high-power microwave/RF and high-energy X-ray systems. Through this acquisition, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. would be able to jointly deliver bespoke RF Solutions with strong technical support and manufacturing centers in Europe, China, and the USA.



Jul-2021: Rohde & Schwarz Technology group took over Zurich Instruments AG, a company engaged in developing and selling advanced test and measurement instruments. Through this acquisition, Rohde & Schwarz would surely enlarge its Test and Measurement Division. Furthermore, Rohde & Schwarz are strengthening their position in the scientific realm.



Feb-2021: Keysight Technologies, Inc. acquired Sanjole, a leader in solutions for protocol decoding and interoperability of 4G, 5G, and other wireless technologies. Through this acquisition, Keysight would aim to provide a complete, advanced 5G solutions suite at the forefront of advancing communications technology.



