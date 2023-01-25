The Global Pressotherapy Systems Market size is expected to reach $215.7 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressotherapy Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412075/?utm_source=GNW

Pressotherapy, when applied to the abdomen, facilitates bowel movement and relieves constipation, which helps with digestion.



The market sales of pressotherapy systems are being driven by the growing use of these devices in medical spas and specialty clinics for lymphatic drainage massage as well as other procedures. Pressotherapy is frequently carried out in spas or wellness facilities that additionally provide massages, facials, and waxing.



The procedure will be carried out by a licensed esthetician. Pressotherapy is comparable to a lymphatic drainage massage, except pressotherapy is delivered by a machine that consistently applies the right amount of pressure, whereas massage is done by hand. An alternative to physical massage-based manual lymphatic drainage is pressotherapy.



Our immune response depends on the lymphatic system, which is a component of the circulatory system. It is composed of a system of lymphatic vessels that transport lymph fluid. White blood cells, lipids, and germs that are amass throughout the body as a result of digestion are components of lymph fluid. Our muscles and motions help the lymphatic system remove this fluid. Pressotherapy can help to evacuate this fluid, for instance, if someone has edema or poor circulation.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The general economic situation of the majority of individuals has been negatively impacted by this outbreak, and as a result, consumer demand has now decreased as people have become more focused on reducing down non-essential spending from their individual budgets. Over the anticipated period, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to adversely affect the revenue path of the worldwide Pressotherapy Systems market. The worldwide Pressotherapy Systems market is anticipated to rebound, though, as the relevant governing bodies start to lift these imposed lockdowns.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Cases Of Obesity



Weight gain that is abnormal or excessive and poses a risk to health is what is meant by the terms "overweight" and "obesity." (In accordance with WHO data supplied on June 9, 2021) Since 1975, the global rate of obesity has nearly tripled. Over 1.9 billion persons aged 18 and older were overweight in 2016. Over 650 million of these people were obese. In 2016, 13% of people 18 and older were obese, and 39% were overweight. As a result, the market for pressotherapy systems is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period due to the widespread use of therapy to reduce body fat.



Worldwide Adoption Of Liposuction Techniques



All age groups are becoming more popular for liposuction operations like rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. As a result, technologically sophisticated surgical techniques that are about to be commercialized have been made possible by the rise in obese people in numerous areas. Therefore, the widespread use of liposuction treatments would increase the need for pressotherapy equipment.



Market Restraining Factors



Potential Side Effects Of Pressotherapy Systems



Pressotherapy is generally regarded as safe, but there are a few side effects that one should be aware of, such as muscle soreness if the machine’s pressure is set too high and slight irritation or redness where the pressured clothing touches the skin. Adults of all ages are typically thought to be safe for pressotherapy. All these potential negative effects would discourage people from receiving pressotherapy, which would limit the market growth.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the pressotherapy systems market is classified into veno-lymphatic circulation, adiposity edema, cellulite at various stages, reduction of swelling, tired legs, and others. Cellulite at Different Stages garnered the significant revenue share in the pressotherapy systems market in 2021 as a result of the rising desire to look better and the rise in beauty consciousness. Systems that use pressotherapy increase the amount of oxygenated, new blood reaching the tissues, which worsens cellulite. The procedure, which is primarily utilized on the legs, can be combined with other therapy and cosmetic procedures: manually applied massages, particular bandages infused with essential oils, algae packs, etc.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the pressotherapy systems market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics. In 2021, Specialty Clinics showcased the highest revenue share in the market. Due to the availability of qualified staff and knowledgeable doctors, the segment’s growth might be ascribed to a rise in patient demand for specialized clinic treatments such as lymphatic drainage. Additionally, it is anticipated that the availability of cutting-edge pressotherapy tools and technology in specialized clinics will encourage sector expansion in the coming years.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the pressotherapy systems market is classified into account North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Due to the increasing popularity of aesthetic procedures and the availability of cutting-edge systems for fat removal, the North American region had the highest revenue share in the pressotherapy systems market in 2021. Along with these factors, the market for North American pressotherapy systems is anticipated to rise over the course of the forecast period due to rising per capita income, higher R&D efforts, rising medical expenditures, and the presence of significant players in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DJO Global (Enovis), BardoMed Sp. z o.o (CarePump), HEAT Spa Kur Therapy Development, Inc., Novasonix Technology S.L., Elettronica Pagani SRL, Zhende Medical Co, Ltd, Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and Atrex SRL (Alyssatech).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Veno-Lymphatic Circulation



• Adiposity Edema



• Reduction of Swelling



• Cellulite at Different Stages



• Tired Legs



• Others



By End Use



• Specialty Clinics



• Hospitals



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• DJO Global (Enovis)



• BardoMed Sp. z o.o (CarePump)



• HEAT Spa Kur Therapy Development, Inc.



• Novasonix Technology S.L.



• Elettronica Pagani SRL



• Zhende Medical Co, Ltd



• Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co., Ltd.



• Atrex SRL (Alyssatech)



