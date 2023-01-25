AMA Chicago Announces New Career Development and Coaching Groups for Early and Experienced Professionals

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting in February 2023, AMA Chicago is expanding its professional development opportunities with new career development groups - led by certified coaches who are also marketers. In a small group of peers, participants will develop career goals, identify their leadership styles and build out the next steps in their careers.

"With our new career development groups, AMA Chicago is delivering on what Chicagoland marketers tell us they want," said Leslie Marshall, AMA Chicago President. "Our chapter has always been a place to build your skills, expand your network and explore all that marketing entails. Now, we're offering specific career development groups, targeted to your needs based on where you are in your career so that members can grow personally and professionally while learning from a certified coach and their peers. It's the 360-degree learning that we're all used to, built by and for marketers."

Marketers in the first three to eight years of their career will be in a group led by Paula McLeod, CPCC, PCC. The group is built around gaining insight into strengths, weaknesses and values so that you can create a marketing career that is satisfying to you. Through group and individual work, members will better understand how their preferences make for a fulfilling work experience. The group is for people currently employed; it will not be focused on job-searching skills.

The second career development group is built for more seasoned marketers who want to grow their leadership. Led by Beryl Greenberg, CPCC (aka Coach Beryl), the "Up Your Leadership Executive Coaching Program" group will meet virtually over six months, starting with one-hour meetings weekly and then moving to every other week. The program is limited to 12 participants.

Both the early career and experienced groups are developed with busy schedules, tight budgets and a desire to learn in mind. That means:

All meetings are held via Zoom to save travel time, and both programs offer dedicated Slack channels for ongoing connection. (The executive group will first connect via an app, then Slack.) Diverse Peers. Groups are segmented by career experience, but not specialty. Each will include professionals from a range of industries and skillsets, so you're learning new things from each other and building a diverse network.

Registration is open for both career development groups and ends Feb 13. Groups begin meeting Feb 27. Pricing ranges from $595 to $3,900 and includes 12 months of membership in the American Marketing Association Chicago Chapter. Learn more at https://amachicago.org/marketing-career-development-groups.

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 85 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

